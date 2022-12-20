Elon Musk to Resign as Twitter CEO ‘As Soon As I Find Someone Foolish Enough to Take the Job’

Elon Musk pledged Tuesday that he would resign as Twitter CEO as soon as he finds “someone foolish enough to take the job.”

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!” Musk tweeted. “After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.”

The promise comes as an anticipated follow-up after the billionaire offered to step down as “Head of Twitter” pending the results of a user poll Sunday — the results of which were a landslide “yes.”

“Should I step down as head of Twitter?” the Twitter CEO wrote alongside the poll that offered users a simple “yes” or “no.” “I will abide by the results of this poll,” he said, later warning, “as the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it.”

Hours after the poll ended with the “yes” vote tallying 57.5% of the 17.5 million users who voted on the poll, users waited to see whether Musk would follow through on his word to abide with the results.

Prior to Musk’s announcement, CNBC reported earlier Tuesday that Musk is “actively searching” for a new Twitter CEO, citing sources that said the search began before Musk posted his poll.

It’s not the first time Musk has used polls to dictate his company’s decisions, as he reinstated the account of former President Donald Trump, who was suspended in 2021 after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot for violating Twitter guidelines, after a slim majority of 51.8% of users voted “yes.”

The people have spoken.



Trump will be reinstated.



Vox Populi, Vox Dei. https://t.co/jmkhFuyfkv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

Most recently, he also created a poll to determine whether he should “unsuspend accounts who doxxed my exact location in real-time,” though he ultimately decided to re-do the poll.