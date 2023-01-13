The Creator Economy Was Way Overblown | PRO Insight

creator economy dall-e

The Creator Economy isn't the gold rush many thought it would be.

by | January 13, 2023 @ 3:04 PM

We’re seeing the truth about one of the most hyped sectors of the last decade

After years of hype, the creator economy is slamming into reality. Influencer programs are shuttering. Investment is drying up. And worsening economic conditions are threatening to crush creators and the tech infrastructure behind them.

While today’s economic downturn is causing broad pain, the creator economy is suffering in particular because its middle class hasn’t yet emerged. Online content creation is still mostly viable for the very top echelon of online creators only. And when mid-sized creators can’t make it, the VC-funded platforms meant to serve them can’t scale. So it’ll likely be a while before “link-in-my-bio” startups raise at $1.3 billion valuations again.

