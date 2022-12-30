amazon ai dall-e

After Amazon automated several jobs, it found new roles for displaced employees. (Dall-e)

What Happened to Amazon’s Employees After AI Automated Their Work | PRO Insight

by | December 30, 2022 @ 8:15 AM

Instead of mass firings, the company assigned displaced workers with inventive new roles

After Amazon automated its vendor managers’ forecasting, purchasing, and negotiation tasks, I expected to find them sullen. The narrative typically dives into mass unemployment, the end of work and end times. So I was a bit surprised when they instead seemed matter-of-fact about what happened, unworried about what this new wave of AI portends.

“When we heard ordering was going to be automated by algorithms, on the one hand, it’s like, ‘OK, what’s happening to my job?’” said Elaine Kwon, a former Amazon vendor manager. “On the other hand you’re also not surprised, you’re like, ‘OK, as a business this makes sense, and this is in line with what a tech company should be trying to do.’”

Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz is a WrapPRO contributor. He's the founder of Big Technology, a free newsletter and podcast about Big Tech and society. He's also the author of "Always Day One: How the Tech Titans Plan to Stay on Top Forever" and a contributor at CNBC.

