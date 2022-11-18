Big Tech companies

Big Tech companies didn't anticipate that COVID behaviors would return to normal. (Getty, TheWrap)

Why Silicon Valley Didn’t Anticipate the COVID Comedown | PRO Insight

by | November 18, 2022 @ 5:56 PM

Big Tech is now laying off workers after mistakenly predicting coronavirus surges would persist

One by one, the tech CEOs apologized. They had failed to anticipate people’s behavior would return to normal once COVID restrictions lifted. So their projections for growth — in streaming, ecommerce and the like — were way off. With expenses mounting and growth stagnating, they’d need to cut costs dramatically. Mass layoffs were coming.

“This did not play out the way I expected,” said Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Become a member to read more.

Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz is the founder of Big Technology, a free newsletter and podcast about Big Tech and society. He's also the author of "Always Day One: How the Tech Titans Plan to Stay on Top Forever" and a contributor at CNBC.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

enola holmes 2 falling for christmas netflix

Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes 2,’ ‘Falling for Christmas’ Lead This Week’s Streaming Movie Ranker | Chart
james wan jason blum

Horrormeisters James Wan and Jason Blum Team Up Seeking a Monster Payday – and Possible IPO | Analysis
Sam Reid as Lestat De Lioncourt - Interview with the Vampire.

‘Interview With the Vampire’ Jumps to No. 3 In-Demand New Show Ahead of Its Season Finale | Chart
she said

Can ‘She Said’ Find an Audience Outside of Big Cities Where Harvey Weinstein Went on Trial?
F9 universal vin diesel

‘Fast X’ Budget Has Ballooned to $340 Million – Can It Still Turn a Profit for Universal? (Exclusive)
amazon

Amazon Begins Layoffs With Cuts to Entire Alexa Departments
black adam

‘Black Adam’ Proves Dwayne Johnson’s Strengths and Weaknesses as a Box Office Draw
David Muir Mike Pence Interview

Ratings: David Muir’s Mike Pence Interview Nabs 4 Million Viewers for ABC
House of the Dragon HBO Dahmer Netflix

HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon,’ Netflix’s ‘Dahmer’ Were the Most In-Demand New Series of Q3 | Chart
donald trump

Facebook Stops Fact-Checking Trump After 2024 Presidential Run Announcement
elon musk twitter

Can Elon Musk Save Twitter by Turning His Crypto Bros Into Pay Pals? | PRO Insight