Tech vs Media Max Child

Max Child shared his take on voice control on the Tech vs Media podcast (TheWrap)

Volley Co-Founder Says Industry ‘Went Wrong’ by Coupling Voice Control With ‘Imaginary Humans’ (Podcast)

by | November 17, 2022 @ 3:42 PM

”Tech vs Media“ podcast: Max Child identifies Siri as ”over-promising and under-delivering“ the capabilities of voice control

Volley Co-Founder Max Child sees a vast future for voice control in the tech world, but says the industry “went wrong” by coupling voice control with “imaginary humans,” like Siri and Alexa.

“We went wrong a little bit as an industry coupling voice control very tightly with imaginary humans and little cylinders that sit on your desk,” Child said on TheWrap’s “Tech vs Media” podcast with host Richard Wolpert. “I think speech recognition is actually pretty good, and I think you could actually do a lot of pretty straightforward tasks on your computer, on your phone [and] on these smart home devices without having to have an imaginary human living within your devices.”

Loree Seitz

