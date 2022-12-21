ai wave chatbot

Photo illustration by TheWrap (Getty Images)

Chat GPT Proves That AI Could Be a Major Threat to Hollywood Creatives – and Not Just Below the Line | PRO Insight

by | December 21, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

The entertainment industry remains human for now… but chatbots threaten to replace us all

As we end 2022, content has never been more king. We consumers enjoy endless choices of movies and television, and our appetites are never sated. Meanwhile, creators have never enjoyed so much freedom to drive their visions in a streaming-first world that has shattered traditional “stay-in-the-box” rules. Gone are 22-minute sitcoms and 44-minute dramas. Welcome to more opportunities for bold new voices to tell diverse stories in entirely new ways. But while storytellers rightfully bask in today’s spotlight, a new very nonhuman player, Chat GPT, poses a fundamental question about who that storyteller will be – and how artificial intelligence (AI) will transform Hollywood (and all of our jobs) in the years ahead. 

Chat GPT (or chat-based Generative Pretrained Transformer) is the new AI chatbot that just burst onto the scene in the past few weeks. If you don’t know about it, you should. And if you haven’t tried it, you must. It’s entirely free and enables users to communicate with computers in a way that is radically more natural than anything before it. In the bot’s own words (because I asked), “users can simply type out their questions or statements in plain language, and the system will understand and respond in a way that is similar to how a human would.” 

Become a member to read more.

Peter Csathy

Peter Csathy is a WrapPRO contributor writing about the intersection between tech and entertainment/media. He's chairman of Creative Media (https://creativemedia.biz/), a boutique media, entertainment and tech business advisory and legal services firm. His monthly “Fearless Media” newsletter (https://www.getrevue.co/profile/pcsathyweekly) covers the future of entertainment, media and tech; and his weekly “NFT Legal Update” newsletter (https://www.nftlegalupdate.com/) covers Web3 and the NFT ecosystem. You can follow him on Twitter @pcsathy.

