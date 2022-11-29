2023 tech predictions

What lies ahead for entertainment, tech and media in 2023? (Getty Images

From Mega Deals to Meta Fails: 10 Entertainment, Media and Tech Predictions for 2023 | PRO Insight

by | November 29, 2022 @ 6:15 AM

As the economy forces everyone to tighten their belts, here’s what we may be facing next year in Hollywood and technology

‘Tis the season for 2023 predictions! Let me be amongst the first. Here are my annual 10 predictions for the worlds of media, entertainment and tech. 

1. Hollywood mega deals march on.

Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery, Universal Studios. One or more of these storied studios will be bought by significantly bigger tech-infused fish backed by hundreds of billions of dollars of cash. Amazon’s acquisition of MGM may be the first. But it certainly won’t be the last. SoCal Hollywood continues to swim northward to Silicon Valley, the home of new media. Storied franchise content is what these tech-first behemoths need. (Note: In Universal’s case, Comcast would sell to focus on its significantly higher margin and predictable “boring” broadband business — and sell its theme park piece to someone else.)

Peter Csathy

Peter Csathy is a WrapPRO contributor writing about the intersection between tech and entertainment/media. He's chairman of Creative Media (https://creativemedia.biz/), a boutique media, entertainment and tech business advisory and legal services firm. His monthly “Fearless Media” newsletter (https://www.getrevue.co/profile/pcsathyweekly) covers the future of entertainment, media and tech; and his weekly “NFT Legal Update” newsletter (https://www.nftlegalupdate.com/) covers Web3 and the NFT ecosystem. You can follow him on Twitter @pcsathy.

