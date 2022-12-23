amazon ai dall-e

Like Amazon, AI can transform companies in the next several years. (Dall-e)

How Amazon Uses AI to Automate Work at Its Corporate Headquarters | PRO Insight

by | December 23, 2022 @ 1:27 PM

Nearly all companies will soon have workplace artificial intelligence on par with the tech giants

Humans are predictable, Amazon knows it well. “Pick a ZIP code, and Amazon can pretty much tell you what people wear, buy and do in that ZIP code,” said Neil Ackerman, an ex–Amazon general manager. “Go from house to house. They wear the same clothes, they eat the same food, they decorate the same, they buy the same stuff. It could be different colors, but they’re mostly predictable.”

With 25 years of data at its disposal, Amazon knows what we want, when we want it and it’s likely already sent the next thing you’re going to order to a fulfillment center near you. Amazon knows a surge in winter coat orders is coming in the fall. But not only that, it knows certain ZIP codes buy lots of North Face jackets, so it can load up on North Faces in nearby warehouses.

Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz is the founder of Big Technology, a free newsletter and podcast about Big Tech and society. He's also the author of "Always Day One: How the Tech Titans Plan to Stay on Top Forever" and a contributor at CNBC.

