Chatbots have turned a corner with OpenAI’s new ChatGPT. (Dall-E)

Finally! OpenAI’s New ChatGPT Might Be the First Good Chatbot | PRO Insight

by | December 2, 2022 @ 3:22 PM

After years of overpromising and underdelivering, chatbots are turning a corner

A chatbot that meets the hype is finally here. On Thursday, OpenAI released ChatGPT, a bot that converses with humans via cutting-edge artificial intelligence. The bot can help you write codecompose essaysdream up stories, and decorate your living room. And that’s just what people discovered on day one.

ChatGPT does have limits, some quite annoying, but it’s the first chatbot that’s enjoyable enough to speak with and useful enough to ask for information. It can engage in philosophical discussions and help in practical matters. And it’s strikingly good at each. After years of false hype, the real thing is here. 

Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz is the founder of Big Technology, a free newsletter and podcast about Big Tech and society. He's also the author of "Always Day One: How the Tech Titans Plan to Stay on Top Forever" and a contributor at CNBC.

