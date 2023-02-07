Microsoft Integrates ChatGPT Into Bing Browser 

In a a tit-for-tat move timed just after Google announced its own steps, Microsoft is integrating ChatGPT into its Bing browser and making it available for the public to test out first.

ChatGPT in Bing was available Tuesday as a “limited preview” on desktop, and users will have a “a limited number of queries” to test out. The catch is that would-be users have to be waitlisted.

Microsoft said users with Microsoft accounts and Microsoft defaults on their PC who are using the Bing app will get priority access.

Microsoft CFO Amy Hood will provide additional details on the ChatGPT rollout and Bing in an investor call Tuesday afternoon.

More to come …