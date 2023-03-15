Spotify logo against sunset

Spotify faces challenges to profitability. (Getty Images)

Spotify Has Paid Out $40 Billion to the Music Industry – So Why Is No One Happy? | PRO Insight

by | March 15, 2023 @ 8:00 AM

Maybe the industry should take a closer look at Apple, which set the rules of the game for digital music two decades ago

Spotify recently trumpeted that it has paid out nearly $40 billion to music rights holders since its launch in 2006, an impressive-sounding number. But few in the industry were impressed. Artists certainly weren’t. 

In its most recent earnings report, the music streaming leader celebrated its $3.4 billion in fourth-quarter 2022 revenue and 205 million paid subscribers, representing a free-to-paid subscriber conversion rate of 42% that’s the envy of the entertainment business. That didn’t please investors, either. Spotify’s stock price is about a third of what it was just two years ago.

Become a member to read more.

Peter Csathy

Peter Csathy is a WrapPRO contributor writing about the intersection between tech and entertainment/media. He's chairman of Creative Media (https://creativemedia.biz/), a boutique media, entertainment and tech business advisory and legal services firm. His monthly “Fearless Media” newsletter (https://fearlessmedia.substack.com/) covers the future of entertainment, media and tech; and his weekly “AI & NFT Legal Update” newsletter (https://ainftlegalupdate.substack.com/) covers the AI and Web3/NFT ecosystems. You can also listen to his “Fearless Media” podcast (https://fearlessmediapodcast.buzzsprout.com/) and follow him on Twitter @pcsathy.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
nancy meyers netflix

Why Netflix Canned Nancy Meyers’ $130 Million Rom-Com | Analysis
Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Oscars Box Office Bump Is Dead – but the Streaming Lift Is Alive and Kicking | Chart
The Mandalorian Season 3 5

‘The Mandalorian’ Gives Disney+ a Win and Staves Off a Netflix Sweep | Charts
Anime Streaming Story Crunchyroll

How Crunchyroll Is Beating the Competition in Anime Streaming – Even Netflix
2023-oscar-nominees-ana-de-armas

Ana de Armas Is the Most In-Demand Best Actress Oscar Nominee – but It’s Complicated | Charts
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village

‘Demon Slayer’ Shows Anime’s Quirky – and Reliable – Strength at the Box Office
Jenny Wall, VideoAmp

New VideoAmp CMO Jenny Wall Talks Disrupting Audience Measurement: ‘The Markets Want Choice’

BuzzFeed CEO Urges Digital Media Entrepreneurs to Find and Ride ‘the Wave That’s Forming’