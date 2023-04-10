ai-screenwriting-art-illustration

Could robots replace human screenwriters? The technology is not there yet, but concerns about job losses and fair wages are already top of mind.

Chatbots Flip the Script: For Screenwriters, AI’s Evolution Brings New Tools and New Fears

by and | April 10, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

TV showrunners and film scribes may be keeping an open mind about growing tech like ChatGPT, but concerns about job loss and credit are already generating heated talk

This is Part Five of a series about AI and its impact on Hollywood. Keep reading WrapPRO for upcoming stories on AI and its effects on animation, production and copyright. Level up your entertainment career and subscribe!

The rise of generative artificial intelligence software like ChatGPT, a chatbot that allows users to enter prompts to receive human-like text, has professional writers in many industries thinking hard about what will happen when this technology gets smart enough to write full articles, poems, essays and other forms of storytelling coherently.

Jose Alejandro Bastidas

Jose Alejandro Bastidas is TheWrap's TV editor. Previously, he worked as assistant arts & entertainment editor at the San Francisco Chronicle. He also served as a staff writer at PopCulture.com, based in Nashville, and as food reporter and digital producer at The Desert Sun (a Gannett publication) based in Palm Springs. He has a BA in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University.

Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper, & magazine mentions to his credit. Umberto has been profiled in such publications as The Washington Post, Variety and Grantland.

