DALL·E robot writing a country song

Just how far will AI replace humans? (DALL-E)

I Asked ChatGPT to Write a Movie, a TV Episode and a Country Song – Here’s What It Can and Can’t Do

by | January 16, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

The AI app could put us all out of work — unless we learn to use it. Hollywood, you’ve been warned

It’s been a mere six weeks since ChatGPT came online, and already its processed prose is circulating in the bloodstream of Hollywood, where everyone from spec screenwriters to development executives quietly tinker with the most sophisticated AI bot yet.

As I have.

Become a member to read more.

Josh Dickey

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

creator economy dall-e

The Creator Economy Was Way Overblown | PRO Insight

‘The Menu’ on HBO Max Dethrones Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ for Most-Streamed Movie | Chart
chatbot Dall-E

OpenAI’s ChatGPT May Be Rejecting Prompts That Violate Copyright

Can India Give China a Run for Global Box Office King? | Charts

Why Hollywood Has Turned to Video Games as Its Next IP Gold Mine | Charts
1899 Netflix

Demand for ‘1899’ Keeps Rising Despite Being Canceled by Netflix | Chart
avatar-2-spider-man-no-way-home

‘Avatar 2’ Sets Sights on Next Box Office Target: Beating ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
ted lasso

What Makes a High-Demand Comedy Series? Here’s a Breakdown | Charts

Ryan Reynolds Experiments with ‘Mildly Terrifying’ ChatGPT to Script a Mint Mobile TV Ad (Video)
james wan jason blum M3GAN

James Wan, Jason Blum Talk ‘M3GAN’ Success and What It Means for a Potential Studio Merger
entertainment layoffs

Why Streamers Can Do Better Than Archaic Economic Fixes Like Mass Layoffs | PRO Insight