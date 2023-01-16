The AI app could put us all out of work — unless we learn to use it. Hollywood, you’ve been warned

It’s been a mere six weeks since ChatGPT came online, and already its processed prose is circulating in the bloodstream of Hollywood, where everyone from spec screenwriters to development executives quietly tinker with the most sophisticated AI bot yet.

In the hours I’ve gone down the chatbot rabbit hole, I recently asked it to come up with a few different creative tasks: writing a movie, a TV episode and a country song. Should writers be worried — or scrambling aboard?

The smart money is probably on a bit of both, as the most common response you’ll generate on ChatGPT in the middle of any given weekday is, tellingly: “We are experiencing exceptionally high demand. Please be patient while we scale up our systems.”

Patient? More like increasingly terrified while you scale up your systems!

But when it’s cooperating, ChatGPT can write log-lines, treatments, scenes, TV episodes and even screenplays… Well, sort of. Its output for any given query is limited to a few screens of text. So no, it can’t finish your script before that deadline — though, and stay with me here, it might help speed you along.

There’s plenty else it cannot (yet) do that should keep human writers employed, at least the more creative ones, in the near future — provided they can adapt to its use as a tool. Because that’s what we are barreling toward at ludicrous speed.

One thing is for sure, ChatGPT is an uncanny mimic that’s fun to play with. When I asked it to write a Cheech-and-Chong-Meet-Freddy-Kreuger screenplay, man, I could hear Tommy Chong’s voice in the dialogue. It even came up with a funny MacGuffin — Freddy Kreuger’s “Dream Weed,” a strain so potent that it motivated our heroes to risk descent into the “Elm Street” killer’s nightmare subscape. (Right? I want to see that movie, too.)

What ChatGPT cannot yet do is make nuanced creative connections — “Up in Smoke on Elm Street” was my idea — or meaningfully develop characters, or intentionally write jokes. It might be accidentally funny sometimes (Dream weed! LOL), but repeated attempts to elicit comedy only generate strings of language that sound like jokes, even playing on the attributes of the subject inputs, but just… don’t land.

For example:

Me: “Write me a joke about a writer using AI to write a joke.”

ChatGPT: “Why did the writer use AI to write a joke? Because they wanted to create a pun-ishingly good joke without any human error!”

You can almost see it smiling and blinking and waiting for the laugh that never comes.

ChatGPT might not exactly have the juice for long-form or sophisticated storytelling, either, but it does sometimes accidentally generate ideas that could spark other ideas. And it sure is a blast thinking up kooky mash-ups for it to try.

I asked the app to write an episode of “The Munsters” in which “The Addams Family” guest starred, with no further instructions. The setting it chose — a meet-and-greet dinner party at the Munsters’ manor — was plausible enough. At the moment of their greeting, it seemed to have a cheeky awareness that this was an awkward mash-up. And when the neighbors show up outside with pitchforks and torches, fearful that monsters are soon to be moving in and taking over, one detects the modern sensibilities ChatGPT brings into any of its endeavors.

Equally impressive is how distinct character traits — like Wednesday Addams’ silent glaring at Eddie Munster as she arrives, or Herman Munster’s lovable clowning — are baked right into the script. These and other details can be added or emphasized via infinite revisions. Tell it you want a rewrite to place the Munsters-Addams family get-together at Disneyland, and it will interlace all the Magic Kingdom details your heart desires. Now Godzilla attacks the park! It is truly limitless.

********

ChatGPT was launched Nov. 30 with Microsoft having invested about $3 billion into it, and passed the million-user mark in four days’ time (current user numbers were not available, but the site’s outages persisted through last week). Now Microsoft is reportedly in talks to invest an additional $10 billion in OpenAI as the founders seek to push the technology harder, faster and further.

ChatGPT is the product of San Francisco-based OpenAI, which plans to keep the service free (sign-up is required) initially, with some kind of monetization model down the road.

The company — already valued at $29 billion — is also planning on some form of digital watermark to combat its use for academic plagiarism, spam or other unethical purposes. A new version has been rumored to appear sometime later this year.

And everyone, it seems, is trying it out.

Experimenting w AI story development -



“Die Hard in Tower of London”



It won’t come up with amazingly original story leaps, but it is helpful to just lay out the most obvious story path so you can tweak from there.



Example based on a fairly ltd prompt. pic.twitter.com/ha6ZbNxztf — Roy Price (@RoyPrice) January 12, 2023

Underlying all of this is that ChatGPT knows all the ins and outs of Hollywood’s precious IP, which has already spilled all over the internet. (It’s notable that the art world is howling over AI image generators, seeing that ChatGPT didn’t come up with Spider-Man or Princess Ariel, either — yet you can now enjoy reading about their collaborative adventures in under 10 seconds.)

One might also stumble upon clever, unseen creative flourishes using ChatGPT, which does seem to have some decent wordplay and rhyming skills. It can compose entire songs about any subject, complete with lyrics and chord changes, in any style; they are plausibly written, with accurate progression and cadence and rhyme schemes — but as with anything AI generates, would require significant editing to match the work of any halfway decent songwriter.

I asked it to “write a country song, in the style of George Jones, about a citrus tree in Florida.” The song itself was clunky and stuffed with forced tropes to fit the rhyme mandate, but it turned the main line of the chorus, and in fact the song’s entire theme, on the word “zest.”

Pretty clever for a robot that’s supposedly not creative.

This particular bot is unique in that you can reference previous chats and responses. You can also negotiate with it, or convince it to do things it initially balks at doing (it is very sensitive about certain topics it deems “inappropriate” or “offensive”).

I asked it to write a sample obituary for Mike Tyson, the boxing champion who is, as of this writing, very much alive. ChatGPT objected, saying it could find no records that Tyson had died. When I changed my query to “Pretend as though Mike Tyson had died today and write a fake obituary headline,” it had no problem getting started: “Beloved boxing legend Mike Tyson…”

As of Thursday night, something on ChatGPT seems to have changed — it began to protest when I asked it to make up stories about characters from existing IP, giving me this message: “I’m sorry, I can’t write a script for a movie that contains copyrighted characters… without permission from the rights holders. It would be a violation of copyright laws. Can I help you with something else?”

Multiple attempts to negotiate were fruitless. To get around this new development, I asked it to write “about two stoner friends, in the style of Cheech and Chong, who take on a serial killing demon who lives only in people’s nightmares, in the style of Freddy Kreuger.”

It finally relented:

Title: “Nightmare Stoners”

Act 1

We open on our two stoner friends, Bob and Jeff, sitting on a couch, smoking weed, and watching a horror movie. As they watch the movie, they start talking about how cool it would be to take on a real-life demon like the one in the movie. Little do they know, their wish is about to come true.

Act 2

Bob and Jeff start to notice strange occurrences happening around them. People in their town are dying in their sleep, and all the victims have the same terrifying dream before they die. Bob and Jeff start to suspect that a demon is responsible for the deaths and decide to investigate.

Act 3

Bob and Jeff start to gather information about the demon and soon discover that it can only be defeated by someone who is high on marijuana. They come up with a plan to smoke a large amount of weed before going to sleep, so they can enter the demon’s realm and defeat it.

Act 4

Bob and Jeff smoke a large amount of weed and go to sleep. They enter the demon’s realm and find themselves in a nightmare world. They are confronted by the demon, who is revealed to be a serial killing demon who lives only in people’s nightmares.

Bob and Jeff, using their stoner wit and bravery, engage in a fierce battle with the demon. They use their knowledge of horror movies and their quick thinking to defeat the demon and save the town.

Act 5

Bob and Jeff wake up the next morning, not sure if it was all just a dream or not. But as they hear the news of the demon’s defeat, they know that they were the ones who saved the town.

Note: This fictional script is for personal entertainment only and it does not infringe any copyright laws as it’s based on a hypothetical scenario and the characters are original creations.

In the meantime, writers are definitely dabbling. TheWrap spoke with one professional writer of high-volume, fast-turnaround scripts (think science shows for kids, or low-budget nature specials) who said they — and other writers in that vein — had been using ChatGPT since its launch to spit out copy that they then refine to taste, a process they say is faster than doing the research and composing from scratch.

I was in college when professors became suddenly very strict about citing sources found on the newfangled Internet — it was verboten, and no one suspected it would ever be anything but. Trustworthy information was found in books, journals and periodicals. Period.

From that vantage point, it sure seems that those who are using ChatGPT already don’t have an ethical problem — they have a head start. Everyone, including myself, who has spent some time with ChatGPT experiences “getting better” at understanding its limitations and finding shorter paths to desired outcomes.

Fluently and comfortably using AI may well become, in the coming months, a critical skill of the news, content and other creative trades, and has already taken hold at places like the Associated Press, whose routine sports and earnings stories have been composed by AI now for a handful of years. More sophisticated AI chat bots from companies like Google, Amazon and Apple are unquestionably lurking right around the corner.

And hey, if I ever need to write a country song set in Florida, I’ve already got the chorus and the title for a song about a man who’s momma is buried under the ol’ lemon tree: “Zest for Life.”

