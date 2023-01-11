Ryan Reynolds Experiments with ‘Mildly Terrifying’ ChatGPT to Script a Mint Mobile TV Ad (Video)

Ryan Reynolds’ documented a creative experiment with artificial intelligence (AI) tool ChatGPT as he prompted it to script a commercial for Mint Mobile, the wireless carrier he owns.

In a one-minute video posted to Reynolds’ official YouTube channel, he describes what the AI-assisted tool delivered as “compelling.”

“This is what I asked it to write,” Reynolds says in the clip. “I said, ‘write a commercial for Mint Mobile in the voice or Ryan Reynolds that has a joke, a curse word, and lets people know that the Mint holiday promo is still going even after the big wireless companies have ended theirs.”

Reynolds then reads what ChatGPT, created by the company OpenAI, produced.

“Hey, it’s Ryan Reynolds here. First of all, let me just say Mint Mobile is the sh*t, but here’s the thing: All the big wireless companies out there are ending their holiday promos, but not Mint Mobile. We’re keeping the party going ‘cause we’re just that damn good. Give Mint Mobile a try and hey, as an added bonus, if you sign up now, you’ll get to hear my voice every time you call customer service. Just kidding, that’s not really a thing. Stay classy everyone.”

Reynolds refers to the script as “mildly terrifying” and “compelling” at the end of YouTube clip, which has 195,000 views as of Wednesday morning, just 24 hours since it was posted.

According to multiple reports, Microsoft is considering a $10 billion investment into OpenAI – raising the company’s valuation to $29 billion – to continue developing ChatGPT.