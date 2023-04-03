Chatbots may not be able to write a movie script quite yet, but the technology is capturing viewers’ imaginations

Google Trends data showed global web searches for the term “ChatGPT” initially spiked in mid-December, then really took off at the start of 2023 and ultimately reached a fever pitch, peaking around March 21, the day Google released Bard, its answer to the OpenAI tool.

Long before OpenAI unleashed ChatGPT on the world, Hollywood was exploring the implications of artificial intelligence. As chatbots moved from theoretical curiosity to viral obsession, demand for older movies that explored the power of thinking robots also exploded, according to Parrot Analytics ’ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

We have clearly passed the point where people see this as a quirky tool and are beginning to realize that something has been unleashed with a deeply transformative potential for society. As people think through the implications of AI beyond serving up dinner recommendations based on a photo of your refrigerator or writing a sonnet in the style of Eminem, they’re turning to movies that have already imagined what a future with advanced artificial intelligence might look like.

The breakout success of “M3GAN” this year is one example. The horror movie follows an AI doll who becomes self aware with sinister consequences. It was released in theaters on Jan. 6, which proved perfect timing to ride the wave of AI-induced anxiety beginning to take hold around the world.

Search interest in “ChatGPT,” global (Parrot Analytics/Google Trends)

But it isn’t just new content like “M3GAN” that audiences are finding relevant for understanding this moment in time. Many other sci-fi movies have grappled with the idea of what artificial intelligence means for humanity. These older movies saw a resurgence in demand that coincided with the spike in interest in ChatGPT.

The oldest of these movies, “2001: A Space Odyssey,” was also the one that saw the biggest surge in demand, up 64.4% in the four months since ChatGPT was released. The latest film in “The Terminator” franchise, “Terminator: Dark Fate,” had an over 50% increase in its demand, and the rest of the franchise benefited from increased attention as well.

Demand growth for AI-themed movies, Nov. 2022-March 2023 (Parrot Analytics)

The takeaway is that audiences are hungry for content that provides an interpretive lens for current events, like the rise of artificial intelligence. We’ve seen new content like “M3GAN” that meets this need enjoy phenomenal success. Older movies in the AI sci-fi genre are also getting a boost. Because the disruption from advanced AI will be a long-term trend, any new content that touches on this topic will likely benefit from increased audience attention. Amazon’s “Blade Runner 2099” series can’t come soon enough.

Christofer Hamilton is a senior insights analyst at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.