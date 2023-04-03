"2001: A Space Odyssey" has had a resurgence amid general interest in AI technology.

"2001: A Space Odyssey" has had a resurgence amid general interest in AI technology.

From ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ to ‘M3GAN,’ AI-Themed Movies Are on the Rise | Charts

by | April 3, 2023 @ 5:29 PM

Chatbots may not be able to write a movie script quite yet, but the technology is capturing viewers’ imaginations

Long before OpenAI unleashed ChatGPT on the world, Hollywood was exploring the implications of artificial intelligence. As chatbots moved from theoretical curiosity to viral obsession, demand for older movies that explored the power of thinking robots also exploded, according to Parrot Analytics’ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

Google Trends data showed global web searches for the term “ChatGPT” initially spiked in mid-December, then really took off at the start of 2023 and ultimately reached a fever pitch, peaking around March 21, the day Google released Bard, its answer to the OpenAI tool.

Become a member to read more.
Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
night-agent-luciane-buchanan-gabriel-basso-netflix

Netflix’s ‘Night Agent’ Dominates the Streaming Rankings | Charts
Ruby Bridges Featured Image

‘Ruby Bridges’ Team Talks Florida Ban: ‘A Concerted Effort to Roll Civil Rights Back’ | Exclusive
super-mario-bros-chris-pratt

‘Super Mario Bros.’ Tops Most Anticipated Movies of April | Chart
Matt Smith stars in "House of the Dragon" on HBO.

How HBO Max Can Poach Customers From Disney+ and Paramount+ (and Vice Versa) | Charts
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow and attorney Steve Owens react as the verdict is read in her civil trial over a collision with another skier on March 30, 2023, in Park City, Utah.

Why Gwyneth Paltrow Risked a Very Public Ski Collision Trial – and Emerged Unscathed | Analysis
TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube feeds are all starting to look the same.

TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube Are All Starting to Look the Same | PRO Insight
An illustration of a bot conducting an interview

This Story Was Not Written by a Robot: AI and the Future of News Media
Karen-Barroeta

Telemundo’s Production and Development EVP’s Advice for Tense Work Situations: ‘Don’t React in the Moment’