The “Blade Runner” live action series “Blade Runner 2099,” with Ridley Scott as executive producer and Silka Luisa as showrunner, is a go at Amazon Studios.

The series, which is coming to Prime Video, will be a continuation of the film franchise.

“The original ‘Blade Runner,’ directed by Ridley Scott, is considered one of the greatest and most influential science-fiction movies of all time, and we’re excited to introduce ‘Blade Runner 2099’ to our global Prime Video customers,” Vernon Sanders, head of global television for Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “We are honored to be able to present this continuation of the ‘Blade Runner’ franchise, and are confident that by teaming up with Ridley, Alcon Entertainment, Scott Free Productions, and the remarkably talented Silka Luisa, ‘Blade Runner 2099’ will uphold the intellect, themes, and spirit of its film predecessors.”

No casting details were immediately available. The last film installment — “Blade Runner 2049” — starred Ryan Gosling alongside original franchise star Harrison Ford.

Michael Green, who wrote the Gosling-starring film, will serve as a non-writing executive producer, along with Alcon Entertainment co-founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson, Alcon’s head of television Ben Roberts, David W. Zucker and Clayton Krueger from Scott Free Productions, Cynthia Yorkin, Frank Giustra and Isa Dick Hackett.

Tom Spezialy is an executive producer and will serve in the writers room.

“We are delighted to continue our working relationship with our friends at Amazon. And we are beyond excited to continue to extend the ‘Blade Runner’ canon into a new realm with the provocative storyline that Silka has created,” Alcon Entertainment co-CEOs and co-founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson said in a joint statement.

“Audiences first discovered Ridley Scott’s brilliant vision for ‘Blade Runner’ 40 years ago, and since then, it has become one of the most influential science-fiction films of all time,” their statement continued. “Denis Villeneuve’s follow-up sequel, ‘Blade Runner 2049,’ then became one of the best reviewed sequels of all time. So, we recognize that we have a very high bar to meet with this next installment. Together with Silka and our partners at Amazon, and Scott Free Productions, we hope that we can live up to that standard and delight audiences with the next generation of ‘Blade Runner.’”