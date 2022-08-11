Brian Tyree Henry has found his post-“Atlanta” television role. The actor will star in “Sinking Spring,” a new Apple TV+ series from writer Peter Craig and director Ridley Scott.

Based on the book “Dope Thief” by Dennis Tafoya, the eight-episode series will follow “long-time Philly friends and delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern seaboard,” per the streamer.

This will be Craig’s first television project, after working on films including “The Batman” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” He will write and executive produce across all eight episodes and direct one episode.

Scott executive produces for Scott Free Productions alongside David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan and Clayton Krueger. Henry executive produces, and Tafoya will serve as consulting producer.

Henry currently stars in “Bullet Train” alongside Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Sandra Bullock and more. He will reprise his role as Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles in the upcoming fourth and final season of Donald Glover’s acclaimed FX series “Atlanta,” which premieres in September.

“Sinking Spring” will be Henry’s second project with Apple TV+, following the release of the film “Causeway” later this year.

Henry is repped by by JWS Entertainment, CAA, Jill Fritzo PR and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.