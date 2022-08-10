Well excuuuuse me! A documentary on legendary comedian, actor and banjo aficionado Steve Martin is coming to Apple TV+ from Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (“20 Feet From Stardom,” “Won’t You Be My Neighbor”).

Apple Original Films landed the untitled, two-part documentary film that hails from A24 and Tremolo Productions. The film will explore Martin’s life and career, though no other information was provided about the film.

Both parts are directed and produced by Neville. A24 will executive produce alongside Caitrin Rogers (“20 Feet from Stardom”) from Tremolo Productions.

A24 and Tremolo together worked on the Oscar-winner “20 Feet From Stardom” and more recently on “Val” about the actor Val Kilmer.

Neville’s last feature was “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain,” and he also directed the TV docs “Watch the Sound With Mark Ronson” and “The Next Thing You Eat.”

Steve Martin currently stars on Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” for which he’s Emmy nominated.

Apple Original Films has recently put out documentary films and series like the Magic Johnson series “They Call Me Magic” and the film “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.” The studio also has a film about Sidney Poitier and another about Michael J. Fox both in the works.