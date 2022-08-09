Eva Longoria has a new TV project in the works. Apple TV+ has given a series order to “Land of Women,” a dramedy from the “Desperate Housewives” alum.

Longoria will star in and executive produce the six-episode series. She’ll play Gala. Carmen Maura (“Volver,” “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown”) portrays Gala’s mother, Julia.

“Land of Women” is inspired by Sandra Barneda’s best-selling novel of the same name

It follows Longoria as “Gala, a New York empty nester whose life is turned upside down when her husband implicates the family in financial improprieties, and she is forced to flee the city alongside her aging mother and college-age daughter,” per a logline from the streamer. “To escape the dangerous criminals to whom Gala’s now vanished husband is indebted, the three women hide in the same charming wine town in Northern Spain that Gala’s mother fled 50 years ago, vowing never to return. The women seek to start anew and hope their identities will remain unknown, but gossip in the small town quickly spreads, unraveling their deepest family secrets and truths.”

Ramón Campos (“Gran Hotel,” “Velvet”) and Gema R. Neira (“Now and Then,” “Velvet”) are the show’s creators and writers. Carlos Sedes is the director.

Bambu Studios produces for Apple TV+

The series is currently in pre-production in Spain.