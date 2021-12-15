Eva Longoria to Host Mexico-Set Spinoff of Stanley Tucci’s ‘Searching for Italy’ at CNN+

Eva Longoria will host a Mexico-set spinoff of food-travel series “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” at CNN+, the upcoming streaming service said Wednesday.

Per the description for the six-part series, titled “Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico”: “Mexican food can be found in every corner of the world, but its origins tell the story of culture and people deeply connected to the land and spirit of their country. This new series follows Longoria as she traverses Mexico exploring one of the most popular, and arguably misunderstood, global cuisines. From harvesting blue agave for tequila as the Aztecs once did, to slow cooking traditional mole sauce in Oaxaca, join Longoria as she journeys across the many vibrant regions of Mexico to reveal its unique and colorful cuisines.”

“Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico” will debut on CNN+, which is set to launch in the first quarter of next year, later in 2022. The second season of the Emmy-winning “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” is scheduled to air on CNN in Spring 2022.

“Searching for Mexico” is executive produced by Longoria, Ben Spector and Tucci with RAW’s Tom Barry, Eve Kay and Jess Orr. Kate Leonard-Morgan is head of production in the U.S. Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm executive produce for CNN Original Series. Jon Adler is Supervising Producer for CNN Original Series.



“Partnering with CNN on a culinary driven expedition throughout Mexico is a dream come true. I am so proud of my Mexican-American roots and can’t wait to bring the hidden gems of Mexico to the world through ‘Searching for Mexico,'” Longoria said in a statement. “I am a huge fan of Stanley’s journey throughout Italy; he set the bar high, and I can’t wait for everyone to fall in love with the magic of Mexico.

“Eva’s passion for Mexico and its culture and cuisine are a natural follow up to Stanley’s trip through Italy,” Amy Entelis, executive vice president for talent and content development at CNN Worldwide, added. “We are thrilled she will take her journey on CNN+.”

Longoria is represented by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.