WGA Calls for Strike Authorization Vote Next Week

The Writers Guild of America West authorized a vote to strike, they announced on their Twitter account Monday. While this does not guarantee a strike will actually happen, this is another step on the road to a work stoppage which has been brewing since the beginning of 2023.

Sources tell TheWrap that a strike authorization vote had been expected to take place sometime during the scheduled two-week pause in negotiations between the Writers Guild and the AMPTP. Per the guild’s charter requiring that an authorization vote must be announced with sufficient notice, voting will commence among eligible WGA members starting at 8:30 PM PT on April 11 and ending at noon PT on April 17.

The authorization vote is likely to overwhelmingly pass given the unity within the guild on demanding higher wages and stronger working conditions in the next contract. Approximately 96% of voting members approved the guild’s pattern of demands for the contract negotiations this past month, up from approximately 90% in the previous contract cycle.