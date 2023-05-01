Hollywood Writers Strike

This would be the first writers' strike since November 2007. (Getty, Christopher Smith, TheWrap)

With a Strike Deadline Hours Away, the Writers Guild and Studios Remain Far Apart

by | May 1, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

Members are being surveyed on their preferred picket line times as Hollywood waits to see if a shutdown will happen

Hollywood is bracing for a strike.

The Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have yet to reach a deal on a new bargaining agreement, and insiders told TheWrap that they are pessimistic that the union and studios can reach a deal that can keep productions across Hollywood from being brought to a screeching halt before a Monday deadline at midnight.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

