ABC Renews ‘The Conners,’ ‘Not Dead Yet’ and 7 More Shows

“Roseanne” sequel series “The Conners” and the Gina Rodriguez-led comedy “Not Dead Yet” will both be returning to ABC next season, the network announced Tuesday.

Alongside “The Conners” and “Not Dead Yet,” which will return for their sixth and second installments, respectively, ABC also renewed several unscripted shows, including “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” which returns for Season 34, “American Idol,” which will mark its seventh season on ABC and its 22nd season overall, “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” “Celebrity Jeopardy!” and “Shark Tank.” Bachelor nation will also continue its reign at ABC with “The Bachelor” coming back for Season 28 and “Bachelor in Paradise” returning for a ninth season.

In addition to the renewals, the network has picked up a new detective series starring Kaitlin Olson, titled “High Potential.” Based on French series “Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI),” the series centers on “a single mom with an exceptional mind, whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective,” per the official logline.

Olson stars as Morgan while the cast is rounded out by Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah J, Matthew Lamb and Judy Reyes. Hailing from ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios, “High Potential” was written by Drew Goddard (“The Good place”), who executive produces alongside Sarah Esberg for Goddard Textiles. Rob Thomas assumes the role of showrunner and EP.

Joining the slate is a returning show that also happens to be technically new — “9-1-1,” which moved over to ABC for its seventh season after Fox opted not to renew the procedural. Its Rob Lowe-led spinoff, “9-1-1: Lone Star,” will return for a fifth season at Fox.

Still unknown are the fates of “Home Economics” and “The Rookie: Feds,” whose counterpart “The Rookie” was renewed for a sixth season in April. The network has yet to announce whether they will be returning.

In addition, the network has yet to make a final call on several pilots up for possible series orders, including “The Good Doctor” spinoff “The Good Lawyer,” which aired a backdoor pilot on the original earlier this season, as well as medical drama “The Hurt Unit,” which stars “The O.C.” royalty Ben McKenzie alongside Augustus Prew. Additional pending pilots are “Judgement,” “Keeping it Together,” which was formerly known as “Drop-Off,” and features Ellie Kemper and Judy Greer, and “Public Defenders.”