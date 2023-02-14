Ben McKenzie to Star in ABC’s ‘The Hurt Unit’ Pilot

Ben McKenzie will star in ABC’s “The Hurt Unit” pilot, ABC confirmed to TheWrap.

The “Gotham” actor will star as Danny, a self-made surgeon whose heroic yet perilous risk-taking tendencies tend to come with some serious consequences.

The news comes months after ABC announced it had given a pilot order to “The Hurt Unit,” the medical drama pilot that follows trauma surgeons and nurses who are determined to save lives in the most treacherous of conditions.

Serving as head of the HURT Unit, Danny has adjusted to make split second decisions in the most extreme circumstances, valuing his mission even if it puts his own life at risk. Working alongside his teammates, he shares a deep bond and loyalty with those professionals who share the same passion for service.

The official logline for the pilot is as follows: “‘The Hurt Unit’ is a cutting-edge medical drama about a highly skilled team of trauma surgeons and nurses who race into the field to treat the patients who won’t make it to the hospital in time. When the sick and the injured can’t get to the ER, the Hurt Unit (Hospital Urgent Response Team) brings the ER to them.”

Hailing from ABC Signature, Matt Lopez and John Glenn are set to serve as writers and executive producers while Marc Webb will assume the role of executive producer and director.

Besides his recent roles in “Gotham” and “Southland,” McKenzie is best known for his role as Ryan Atwood in “The OC.”

McKenzie is represented by Verve and Viewpoint.