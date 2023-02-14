Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson Inks Non-Exclusive Broadcast Direct Deal With Fox Entertainment

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has closed a non-exclusive broadcast direct deal with Fox Entertainment, the network announced Tuesday.

Under the deal, the Emmy and Grammy Award-winning producer, director, actor and rapper will develop scripted dramas, live-action comedies and animated series through his production company G-Unit Film & Television, Fox Entertainment president of Scripted Programming Michael Thorn said.

After rising to hip-hop royalty status, Jackson delved into filmed entertainment by launching G-Unit Film & Television in 2005, which produced Starz’s “Power,” in which Jackson served as a co-star, executive producer and director. He later expanded the “Power” universe to include “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” and “Power Book IV: Force.” The production company has also produced ABC’s “For Life” and “Black Mafia Family” for Starz and is currently developing “Fightland” and “Queen Nzinga” at Starz.

“Whether it’s music, film or television, Curtis always delivers premium entertainment that captivates millions of fans across the globe,” Thorn said. “He is the rare multi-hyphenate with a deft hand at storytelling, no matter the format or medium, and we’re looking forward to developing new and exciting series for FOX with him and his team.”

Series originating from the deal will air on Fox with Fox Entertainment owning the projects. Each series under the deal will be produced by Fox Entertainment’s in-house unit, FOX Entertainment Studios, in collaboration with G-Unit Film & Television.

“I am excited to formalize a partnership with Michael Thorn and FOX that will allow G-Unit Film & Television to focus on putting multiple series on Fox, a perfect broadcast destination for G-Unit Film & Television content while our premium, streaming, scripted and non-scripted slates continue to grow in all directions,” Jackson said.

In addition to Jackson, Fox Entertainment has recently entered into agreements with Rodney Rothman and Adam Rosenberg to develop animated programming for Fox, and signed broadcast direct deals with producers Carol Mendelsohn and Julie Weitz, as well as writer, producer and director McG.

Jackson is represented by APA, AKR PR and attorney Stephen Savva.