The “Spartacus” franchise will return to Starz with a new chapter in development after a 10-year hiatus from the network, Starz announced Thursday.

The new series, which will build on the existing four seasons by following new journeys of beloved original “Spartacus” characters, has with creator, writer and executive producer Steven S. DeKnight attached to serve as showrunner and executive producer.

The official logline is as follows: “In the aftermath of the defeat of Spartacus and his rebel army, the drama will depict a new tale of treachery, deceit, and blood unfolding beneath the foreboding shadow of Rome.”

“It has been over a decade since ‘Spartacus’ delighted international audiences and we are thrilled to reimagine and expand this gripping, action-packed drama for our viewers today,” Starz president of Original Programming Kathryn Busby said. “‘Spartacus’ has deeply invested fans who are eager for its return, and we look forward to working with Steven on this exciting next chapter.”

After “Spartacus: Blood and Sand” premiered in 2010, Starz debuted prequel series chapter “Spartacus: Gods of the Arena” in 2011. The brand also produced two additional series “Spartacus: Vengeance” in 2012 and “Spartacus: War of the Damned” in 2013.

“It’s such an incredible honor to be invited to return to the world of ‘Spartacus’ and to be met with unbridled creative support from my colleagues at Starz and Lionsgate,” DeKnight said. “Together we are crafting something truly unique and unusual for the next chapter in this epic story.”

Produced by Lionsgate Television for Starz, Karen Bailey, executive VP of Original Programming, as well as Giovanna Desselle and Alex Alberts, directors of Original Programming, will oversee the series for Starz. Scott Herbst, head of Scripted Development and executive VP, and Jocelyn Sabo, senior VP, Scripted Development, will oversee the series for Lionsgate Television.