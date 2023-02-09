Eden Sher and Neil Flynn from ABC’s “The Middle” will guest star on “Lopez vs Lopez” as a father and daughter who move in next to George and Mayan Lopez in Friday’s episode.

In an exclusive clip, which you can watch at the top of this post, Flynn’s character clashes with George, who is still bitter about things that happened when they were kids. And when George finds out that his old boyhood rival now lives with his daughter (Sher), he taunts him about it, until Mayan reminds him that he also lives with his daughter.

“That fool opened a lemonade stand on the same corner,” rants George. “Even as a kid you were a dirty gentrifier.”

Flynn protests, “Gentrifier? We lived in this neighborhood before you guys even moved in, dummy.” He walks out, with George yelling after him. “Before that, L.A. was Mexico. This land was our land, Tonto.”

Mayan can only awkwardly tell Sher, “Welcome to our land.”

Watch the exclusive clip above.

“Lopez vs Lopez,” which premiered on Nov. 4, 2022, was created by George Lopez and Mayan Lopez with showrunner and EP Debby Wolfe.

Flynn played Mike Heck and Sher played his daughter Sue on “The Middle,” which ran on ABC from 2009 to 2018. Since then, Flynn has appeared on Apple TV+’s “Shrinking,” and the podcast “Carcerem.” Sher has guested on “Jane the Virgin” and voices Star Butterfly on the Disney animated series “Star vs. the Forces of Evil.”

“Lopez vs Lopez” airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.