Actor/comedian Momo Rodriguez is joining the cast of George Lopez’s NBC comedy “Lopez vs Lopez” in a recurring role, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

He’ll play Momo, George’s new friend and employee who will do anything to be on his good side.

Rodriguez is best known for playing lovable loser Steve on seven episodes of the FX drama “Mayans M.C.” Momo often opens for George Lopez on the road and he produced Lopez’s Netflix 2020 special “We’ll Do It For Half.”

His previous TV credits include “Latino 101” and “La Chamba.” Rodriguez is repped by Becky Poliakoff at Hg5 Entertainment.

The sitcom, which premiered in November 2022, costars George’s daughter Mayan as his Gen Z TV offspring, whom his working-class, old-school character is forced to move in with. The cast includes Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Matt Shively and Al Madrigal.

Creator/showrunner Debby Wolfe executive produces with Bruce Helford, George Lopez, Michael Rotenberg, and Katie Newman.

“Lopez vs Lopez” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group in association with Mohawk Productions, Travieso Productions, Mi Vida Loba and 3 Arts.