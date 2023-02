“Rust” announced today the cinematographer who will take over in place of Halyna Hutchins, who was shot and killed on the set in October 2021.

According to multiple media reports, “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” cinematographer Bianca Cline has been named to the role. Filming, which was originally set to resume in January, will begin in the spring.

The documentary will be made with the “full support” of Hutchins’ family and the production.

More to come…