Alec Baldwin, ‘Rust’ Producers Hit With New Lawsuit From Halyna Hutchins’ Parents and Sister

The Ukranian parents and sister of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins filed a civil lawsuit against the ill-fated film’s production companies and principals, including Alec Baldwin, attorney Gloria Allred announced Thursday.

Defendants include Rust Movie Productions, Brittany House Pictures, El Dorado Pictures, Short Porch Pictures and Thomasville Pictures – as well as Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who both face criminal manslaughter charges over the October 2021 accidental shooting on the set of the low-budget Western.

Baldwin was practicing with a Colt .45 that accidentally fired, killing Hutchins and wounding Joel Souza. The incident has sparked a flurry of lawsuits, including one from Hutchins’ husband Matthew, whose wrongful-death litigation is in settlement talks – including his addition as an executive producer on the film that’s expected to resume production soon.

Allred said during a press conference at her Los Angeles office that Hutchins’ family members, who live in Ukraine, support Matthew’s settlement, according to media reports.

More to come …