ABC Gives Pilot Order to Medical Drama From Matt Lopez, John Glenn

ABC has given a pilot order to medical drama “The Hurt Unit,” which hails from writers and executive producers Matt Lopez (2022’s “Father of the Bride”) and John Glenn (“The Lazarus Project”). Director Marc Webb (“(500) Days of Summer”) is also attached to direct and executive produce.

The project, from ABC Signature where Webb has a multi-year deal through his Black Lamb banner, is billed as a “cutting-edge medical drama about a highly skilled team of trauma surgeons and nurses who race into the field to treat the patients who won’t make it to the hospital in time. When the sick and the injured can’t get to the ER, the Hurt Unit (Hospital Urgent Response Team) brings the ER to them.”

Lopez, a producer and writer, counts credits on “Race to Witch Mountain” featuring Dwayne Johnson, “Gone,” “Bedtime Stories” with Adam Sandler and “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” which stars Nicolas Cage and Jay Baruchel. He is also penning the script for a new “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” movie, with George Lopez and Eva Longoria attached to star. Marvin Lemus, the co-creator and showrunner of “Gentefied,” will direct that feature for Disney+. Lopez is repped by CAA, Lit Entertainment Group founder Adam Kolbrenner and attorney Melissa Rogal of Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman and Clark.

Glenn has served as executive producer on shows “SEAL Team” and “Allegiance,” and he previously wrote the screenplay for “Eagle Eye,” with Shia LaBeouf, Michelle Monaghan and Rosario Dawson. Glenn is repped by CAA, Sloane Offer Weber Dern, Entertainment 360.

Webb is best known for directing Sony films “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.” On the TV side, he’s served as executive producer for The CW’s “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” with Rachel Bloom, and a slate of CBS series like “Instinct,” “Limitless” and “Why Women Kill.” Webb also directed and executive produced Netflix’s “The Society.”