Film Independent announced the TV nominations for the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Tuesday morning, with four shows in particular leading the pack. ABC’s beloved comedy “Abbott Elementary,” FX’s critical darling “The Bear,” the HBO Max limited series “Station Eleven” and the acclaimed Apple TV+ drama “Severance” scored the most nominations of any show with three each.

The Apple TV+ series “Pachinko” won the Best Ensemble award.

New this year, as with the film nominees, is a switch to gender neutral acting awards with the Best Actor and Best Actress categories replaced by a 10-nominee Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series award. In addition to this change, a Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series award has been added to honor performances outside of the leading roles.

The 38th Film Independent Spirit Awards will be held on March 4, 2023, in Santa Monica. Check out the film nominees here.

See the full list of TV nominees below.

BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES (Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)

“Children of the Underground”

Executive Producers: Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin, Ted Gesing, Gabriela Cowperthwaite, Kate Barry

Co-Executive Producer: Julie Gaither

“Mind Over Murder”

Executive Producers: Marc Smerling, Nanfu Wang, Max Heckman, Chad Mumm, Mark W. Olsen, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Sara Rodriguez

“Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?”

Executive Producers: Nick Boak, Andrew Renzi, Andrew D. Corkin, Theo James, Andrew Fried, Jordan Wynn, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma

Co-Executive Producer: Jeremiah Murphy

“The Rehearsal”

Creator/Executive Producer: Nathan Fielder

Executive Producers: Dave Paige, Dan McManus, Christie Smith

Co-Executive Producers: Carrie Kemper, Eric Notarnicola

“We Need to Talk About Cosby”

Executive Producers: W. Kamau Bell, Andrew Fried, Katie A. King, Vinnie Malhotra, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, Jordan Wynn

Co-Executive Producer: Geraldine L. Porras

BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES (Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)

“The Bear”

Creator/Executive Producer: Christopher Storer

Executive Producers: Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson

Co-Executive Producer: Rene Gube

“Pachinko”

Creator/Executive Producer: Soo Hugh

Executive Producers: Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, Theresa Kang-Lowe, Richard Middleton, Justin Chon, Kogonada

Co-Executive Producers: Dani Gorin, Sebastian Lee, David Kim, Ethan Kuperberg

“The Porter”

Creators/Executive Producers: Marsha Greene, Annmarie Morais, Arnold Pinnock

Creator/Co-Executive Producer: Bruce Ramsay

Creator: Aubrey Nealon

Executive Producers: Ian Dimerman, Jennifer Kawaja, Charles Officer, R.T. Thorne, Aml Ameen, Bruno Dubé, Alfre Woodard, Rose Catherine Pinkney, Devin Griffin

Co-Executive Producers: Elise Cousineau, Andrea Glinski, Steve Cochrane, Daphne Park

“Severance”

Creator/Executive Producer: Dan Erickson

Executive Producers: Ben Stiller, Nicholas Weinstock, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Andrew Colville, Chris Black, John Cameron

Co-Executive Producers: Jill Footlick, Kari Drake

“Station Eleven”

Creator/Executive Producer: Patrick Somerville

Executive Producers: Jessica Rhoades, Scott Steindorff, Dylan Russell, Scott Delman, Jeremy Podeswa, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson

Co-Executive Producers: David Nicksay, Nick Cuse

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Aml Ameen

“The Porter”

Mohammed Amer

“Mo”

Quinta Brunson

“Abbott Elementary”

Bridget Everett

“Somebody Somewhere”

KaMillion

“Rap Sh!t”

Melanie Lynskey

“Yellowjackets”

Himesh Patel

“Station Eleven”

Sue Ann Pien

“As We See It”

Adam Scott

“Severance”

Ben Whishaw

“This Is Going to Hurt”

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Danielle Deadwyler

“Station Eleven”

Ayo Edibiri

“The Bear”

Jeff Hiller

“Somebody Somewhere”

Gbemisola Ikumelo

“A League of Their Own”

Janelle James

“Abbott Elementary”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

“The Bear”

Frankie Quiñones

“This Fool”

Sheryl Lee Ralph

“Abbott Elementary”

Molly Shannon

“I Love That For You”

Tramell Tillman

“Severance”

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

“Pachinko”

Ensemble Cast: Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Kaho Minami, Lee Minho, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Jimmi Simpson, Yuh-jung Youn