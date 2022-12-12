Colin Kaepernick to Produce ABC News Studios’ True-Crime Docuseries ‘Killing County’ for Hulu

ABC News Studios will unveil three new true crime docuseries on Hulu beginning in January, including one which comes from Colin Kaepernick and another from “The Way Down” executive producer Nile Cappello.

“Death in the Dorms”, which premieres Jan. 5, follows the tragic stories of six college students whose lives were cut short by violence crime: UCLA student Andrea DelVesco, University of Florida first-year student Christian Aguilar, University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love, Baruch College first-year student Michael Deng, University of South Carolina senior Samantha Josephson and Western Kentucky University first-year student Katie Autry.

Through emotional testimony from family and friends and interviews with key law enforcement, each episode focuses on the life of one bright young student, diving into their lost potential, their loved ones’ grief, and the fight to bring their killers to justice.

The series is produced in association with The Intellectual Property Corporation (a part of Sony Pictures Television), and Yes, Like The River. ABC News Studios’ Carrie Cook is executive producer, and David Sloan is senior executive producer. Yes, Like The River’s Nile Cappello, The Intellectual Property Corporation’s Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman, and Myles Reiff are executive producers.

“Web of Death”, which premieres on Jan. 19, follows the investigations of online sleuths as they use digital footprints, DNA databases and the power of social media to solve gruesome, mysterious and bizarre murder cases.

Each episode chronicles a new investigation, focusing on one amateur detective and one case ― from identifying a skull found inside a bucket of cement at a truck stop to a Jane Doe in a California orchard to tracking down a lottery winner who suddenly disappeared to more personal tragedies like a father’s search for his teenage daughter’s shooter. The program highlights the incredible persistence, attention to detail and vast networks that help these web sleuths find answers others could not.

“Web of Death” is produced by ABC News Studios in association with Blink Films. ABC News Studios’ Beth Hoppe and Blink Films’ Justine Kershaw and Lucie Ridout are executive producers.

“Killing County,” which premieres on Jan. 26, takes a look at Bakersfield, a big city with the soul of a small town deep in California’s heartland, where things are not always what they seem. A deadly hotel shooting makes the Ramirez family question everything they know about their town.

Desperate to find out what really happened to their loved one, they soon learn they are not alone in their tragedy and fight for the truth. The three-part series is a story of twists and turns, alleged corruption and cover-up. Raising the question: who do you turn to when the ones who are supposed to serve and protect you are the ones you can’t trust?

“Killing County” is produced by ABC News Studios in association with Kaepernick Media. ABC News Studios’ Robe Imbriano and Kaepernick Media’s Colin Kaepernick are executive producers. André Holland narrates the series.