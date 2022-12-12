Bryce Dallas Howard to Star in ‘Witch Mountain’ Pilot for Disney+

Disney+ has greenlit a pilot for “Witch Mountain,” a television reimagining of the 1975 “Escape to Witch Mountain” film franchise, starring Bryce Dallas Howard. The cast of the Disney Branded Television show, produced by ABC Signature, is rounded out by series regulars Isabel Gravitt (“The Watcher”), Levi Miller (“Streamline”), Bianca “b” Norwood (“WeCrashed”) and Jackson Kelly (“Straight Man”).

Billed as a modern reinvention of the cult classic, the show takes place in the shadow of “Witch Mountain,” following two teens that develop strange abilities and discover their sleepy suburb may not be as idyllic as it seems.

Travis Fickett and Terry Matalas co-wrote the pilot and are executive producers; Augustine Frizzell (“Euphoria”) will direct and is executive producer on the pilot. John Fox and John Davis of Davis Entertainment are executive producing, along with Gary Marsh.

Howard, who was most recently seen in “Jurassic World: Dominion,” plays Audrey, Tia’s devoted and loving mother. Her character description is as follows: “Her husband died from a mental illness and she tries to reassure a fretful Tia that she shows no sign of following her father’s dark spiral. A warm mama bear type, but like everyone in this town, not everything is as it seems.”

A multihyphenate creator and actress, Howard will next be in Matthew Vaughn’s spy thriller “Argylle” for Apple TV+. Earlier this year, she lent voice to the Star Wars character Yaddle in the animated Disney+ series “Tales of the Jedi.” She’s represented by Entertainment 360, WME and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

Gravitt portrays Tia, described as a straight-A student who’s regarded by her classmates as “perfect,” despite her own insecurities. She’s terrified of failure and is plagued by nightmares and fears that her late father’s schizophrenia is starting to exhibit itself in her. The character also has “hallucinations” in which people around her step outside their living bodies and voice their deepest, darkest fears and desires and rages.

Gravitt is known for her series regular role as Ellie Brannock in Netflix’s hit limited series “The Watcher.” She made her debut in CBS’s pilot “The History of Us” and had recurring roles in ABC’s “American Housewife” and Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere.” Gravitt is represented by Buchwald and Randy James Management.

Miller plays Ben, a troubled teen who makes ends meet by writing papers for other students. Plagued by a hot temper and on the brink of expulsion, he discovers he has the capability of forcing others to move according to his will. Ben is best friends with Corey (Norwood), his co-worker at the diner, and is inexplicably drawn in Tia’s direction.

Miller is best known for his roles in “Pan,” “A Wrinkle in Time” and “Better Watch Out.” He will next be starring in Sony’s “Kraven the Hunter” and is also attached to the upcoming British indie “Beach Boys.” Miller is repped by Verve, Rogue Management in the UK, Eaton Management in Australia and attorneys Fred Toczek and Jared Bloc.

Norwood’s Corey is described as “an outsider with tattoos” and “very mature teen who comes across older than they are.” The nonbinary character, who doesn’t always appreciate Ben’s overprotectiveness of them, is also on the edge of getting expelled and “puts more care into looking like a My Chemical Romance song that became an anime fan.”

Norwood most recently starred in the New York Theatre Workshop production of “American (Tele)visions.” Most recently, they were in Apple TV+’s “We Crashed,” as well as the Showtime series “Let the Right One In,” and can be heard voicing a lead role in the new QCODE fantasy podcast series “Birds of Empire.” Norwood is repped by Innovative and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

Kelly plays Tia’s closest male friend Peter, who is secretly in love with her. When Tia expresses her concerns about the seemingly impossible happenings around them, she learns that Peter’s observant, cautious nature might be an asset in solving the mystery.

The actor will next be in a major recurring role in AMC’s “Straight Man” and “Hard Miles.” He’s currently starring in the fifth installment of the cult-followed Shudder franchise “V/H/S/99.” Kelly is represented by Talent Works and 11:11 Entertainment.