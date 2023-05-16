ABC Relies on ‘Bachelor’ Franchise, Unscripted Slate for Fall Schedule Amid Writers’ Strike

ABC is relying on spin-offs from “The Bachelor” franchise and a stacked unscripted slate to fill up its fall schedule amid the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike.

The network set its programming for the fall season, headlined by the premiere of new spin-off series “The Golden Bachelor” — featuring an older suitor looking for a second chance at love with contemporary contestants — along with the anticipated broadcast return of “Dancing With the Stars” to the network’s Monday night programming.

The network notably declined to set a timeline for the return of its renewed scripted series — including network fan-favorites “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Conners” and the newly acquired “9-1-1” — as the ongoing WGA strike impacts productions industrywide.

Reruns of “Abbott Elementary” airing back-to-back at 9 p.m. ET/PT Wednesdays are the only scripted show on the fall schedule.

A source with knowledge of the decision making told TheWrap the goal was to present a strike-proof fall schedule ahead of the Disney/ABC upfronts presentation Tuesday. Timing on the return of scripted series will depend on the outcome of the writers’ strike, with plans to celebrate the new episodes in a big way — especially for the network’s introduction of “9-1-1” to its slate after acquiring the show from Fox.

“We are proud to be home to beloved series and meaningful narratives that audiences continue to embrace, and we’re fortunate that our solid, stable roster continues to leverage the enormous success of our established hits, with originals airing every night of the week,” Disney TV president Craig Erwich said.

Timing also worked out for the debut of “The Golden Bachelor” — with a cast announcement expected for a later date after being in development for years. The new show will feature a “hopeless romantic” in his golden years, aiming to find the next great love in his life from a pool of women in his age range. The show is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon.

The network’s summer plans will change slightly to accommodate for the unscripted-heavy fall. “Press Your Luck” push its premiere date to the fall, with “Generation Gap” and “The Chase” now set to premiere June 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. ET/PT respectively. Comedy series “The Wonder Years” will return for Season 2 as planned on June 14.

Check out the full fall schedule below:

MONDAY

8-10 p.m.: “Dancing With the Stars” Season 32

10-11 p.m.: “The Golden Bachelor” (Series premiere)

TUESDAY

8-9 p.m.: “Celebrity Jeopardy!” Season 2

9-11 p.m.: “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 9

WEDNESDAY

8-9 p.m.: Judge Steve Harvey” Season 2

9-9:30 p.m.: “Abbott Elementary” (Encore)

9:30-10 p.m.: “Abbott Elementary” (Encore)

10-11 p.m.: “What Would You Do?” Season 17

THURSDAY

8-9 p.m.: “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” Season 4

9-10 p.m.: “Press Your Luck” Season 5

10-11 p.m.: “The $100,000 Pyramid”

FRIDAY

8-9 p.m.: “Shark Tank” (Season 15)

9-11 p.m.: “20/20”

SATURDAY

7:30-11 p.m. College Football

SUNDAY

7-8 p.m.: “America’s Funniest Home Videos” Season 34

8-11 p.m.: “The Wonderful World of Disney”