Judy Greer Joins Ellie Kemper in Comedy Pilot ‘Drop-Off’ at ABC

Judy Greer has joined the cast of the upcoming ABC comedy pilot “Drop-Off” (working title).

The project, which comes from Lionsgate and ABC Signature, is based on Sharon Horgan’s BAFTA-nominated British format comedy “Motherland” and stars Ellie Kemper as Julia, a working mom for whom nothing is working so she goes looking for her village.

“With the help of new friends Calvin and Liz, Julia discovers she just might succeed at balancing work and parenting from time to time,” the official logline states. “This is a comedy for anybody who’s dropped their kids at school, breathed a sigh of relief … then realized it’s Sunday.”

Greer will play the hyper-confident and uber-organized Amanda, one of the terrifyingly “together” moms who runs the inner circle at Julia’s kids’ school.

Amanda is described as “an expert at the art of a compliment that’s actually an insult” who usually arranges babysitting swaps with the moms during school vacations. Amanda arranges a swap with Julia, who agrees to watch her kids while she prepares for one of her famous dinner parties, which ends in disaster for Julia.

“Drop-Off” will be executive produced by Kemper, Horgan, director Michael Showalter (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “The Big Sick,” “The Dropout”), writer Julieanne Smolinski (“Grace and Frankie,” “Shining Vale,” “Black Monday,” “Idiotsitter,” “Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll”), Clelia Mountford, Stacy Greenberg and Kira Carstensen from Merman Television, Paul Feig and Dan Magnante from Feigco Entertainment, Holly Walsh and Helen Serafinowicz.

Greer has appeared in nearly 200 roles to date, including the Blumhouse reboot of “Halloween,” starring alongside Jamie Lee Curtis. The highly anticipated sequel, “Halloween Kills,” was released at the end of last year with Judy once again starring alongside Curtis.

Greer most recently starred in “Reboot,” Steve Levitan’s series for Hulu and 20th Television alongside Keegan Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, and Paul Reiser. The show was canceled in January after one season. Last summer, Greer shot the Disney+ feature “Hollywood Stargirl” with Uma Thurman and Grace VanderWaal for director Julia Hart, which recently dropped on the streamer. She also starred in the Blumhouse/NBC/Peacock limited series “The Thing About Pam” alongside Renée Zellweger, for which she was nominated for a Hollywood Critics Association Award, and the Susanne Bier-directed Showtime limited anthology series “The First Lady” with Michelle Pfeiffer, Viola Davis and Gillian Anderson. She can next be seen in the HBO limited series “White House Plumbers” opposite Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux for director David Mandel.

