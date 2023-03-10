Ellie Kemper’s ‘Motherland’ Redo Gets Pilot Order at ABC

Ellie Kemper is set to executive producer and star in Lionsgate’s “Drop-Off” (working title), which has been given a pilot order by ABC.

The project, which is based on Sharon Horgan’s BAFTA nominated British format comedy “Motherland,” will see Kemper play Julia, a working mom for whom nothing is working so she goes looking for her village.

“With the help of new friends Calvin and Liz, Julia discovers she just might succeed at balancing work and parenting from time to time,” the official logline states. “This is a comedy for anybody who’s dropped their kids at school, breathed a sigh of relief … then realized it’s Sunday.”

In addition to Kemper, the series will be executive produced by Horgan, director Michael Showalter (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “The Big Sick,” “The Dropout”), writer Julieanne Smolinski (“Grace and Frankie,” “Shining Vale,” “Black Monday,” “Idiotsitter,” “Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll”), Clelia Mountford, Stacy Greenberg and Kira Carstensen from Merman Television, Paul Feig and Dan Magnante from Feigco Entertainment, Holly Walsh and Helen Serafinowicz.

Lionsgate owns worldwide rights to “Motherland” and adapted the hit series for the U.S. market.

Kemper, who is best known for “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “The Office,” first gained attention with her one-woman show, “Feeling Sad/Mad with Ellie Kemper,” at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater. She can be seen most recently as co-host of “The Great American Baking Show” opposite Zach Cherry on the Roku Channel.

Her other credits include “Bridesmaids” (Universal), “21 Jump Street” (Sony), Identity Thief (Universal), They Came Together (Lionsgate), Somewhere (Focus Features) and the Disney+ feature “Home Sweet Home” opposite Rob Delaney. Additionally, she has written for for GQ, Esquire, McSweeney’s, The Onion, and The New Yorker, and had a book of essays entitled “My Squirrel Days” published in 2018.

Kemper will next be seen starring in the upcoming Netflix rom-com “Happiness for Beginners.” She is represented by WME, Mosaic and Hansen Jacobson.