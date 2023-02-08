‘Reboot’ Creator Steve Levitan Confirms Show Is Dead After Search for New Home Fails

The satirical showbiz sitcom “Reboot” will not return for a second season, the show’s creator Steve Levitan said on Twitter Monday night. It’s apparent confirmation that the search for a new home following the show’s cancellation on Hulu has failed.

Hulu declined to renew the show late last month, and at the time Levitan was hopeful of finding a new home for his show on another network or streamer. In his statement Monday, posted on his Twitter account, Levitan also took a subtle dig against Hulu and how the streamer treated the show.

“Well, that seems to be a wrap on Reboot,” Levitan said. “Very proud of our amazing cast and crew and what we did together. Thanks to all who watched and said such nice things.

Levitan added, “Haven’t seen it? Check us out on Hulu if you can find it.”

The multiple Emmy winner for ABC’s hit “Modern Family” based “Reboot” on the idea that the kind of broad family comedy he created decades earlier might not play the same way in the post-COVID era. Starring Rachel Bloom as writer who becomes the showrunner for a reboot “Step Right Up,” a fictional sitcom from the 2000s, the show followed the clashes between the cast, crew, and writers.

“Reboot” also starred Judy Greer, Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, and Calum Worthy as the original “Step Right Up” cast. Also, it featured Paul Reiser as the original show’s creator — and the new showrunner’s father — and Krista Marie Yu as Hulu’s VP of comedy, who’s “new to humor.”

Levitan was an executive producer on the show, with Danielle Stokdyk and Jeff Morton.

“Reboot” debuted on Sept 20., with generall positive reviews.