‘The Good Doctor’ Renewed for Season 7 at ABC

The medical drama series, which is produced by Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature, airs Mondays

| April 19, 2023 @ 2:00 PM
THE GOOD DOCTOR - “Change of Perspective” – On their first day as surgical attendings, Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Alex Park are introduced to the first year residents they will be overseeing, Dr. Danica Powell and Dr. Daniel Perez,who make quite the first impression. Meanwhile, Lim returns to work while facing her new reality and the emotions surrounding the changes on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, OCT. 10 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Jeff Weddell) FREDDIE HIGHMORE

“The Good Doctor” has been renewed by ABC for a seventh season.

The medical drama series, which stars Freddie Highmore and is produced by Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature, ranks as the No. 1 entertainment series in Monday’s 10 p.m. time slot this season for adults 18-49, tying with NBC’s “Quantum Leap.”

David Shore, Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim and Sebastian Lee serve as executive producers. Shore also serves as showrunner.

The renewal news came Wednesday as the show’s most recent episode, which aired April 10, climbed 40% over the prior week among adults 18-49 to match its highest-rated telecast this season. In addition, the series grew by 3% week to week in total viewers to draw the biggest audience since January.

After seven days of viewing across linear and digital platforms, the most recent episode grew to 7.9 million total viewers, marking its most-watched multi-platform telecast since its October 2022 season premiere.

After 35 days of viewing, “The Good Doctor” has attracted 9.1 million total viewers this season. The latest season jumped nearly six times over its initial live and same day rating among adults 18-49, soaring by 478% after 35 days of multi-platform viewing.

On April 24, the “Good Doctor” will air a new episode titled “A Beautiful Day.”

“Dr. Aaron Glassman and Dr. Shaun Murphy’s relationship may be irreparably damaged following a tense moment during a surgery,” the episode’s description states. “While Dr. Morgan Reznick struggles during her parental leave, Dr. Alex Park may just be the one she needs the most.”

The Season 6 finale of “The Good Doctor” airs May 1. 

