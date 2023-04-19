At long last, “Twilight” is coming to television. Lionsgate TV is in early development on a new adaptation of author Stephanie Meyers’ best-selling saga, according to media reports.

Little is known about the “Twilight” TV show. The project is in early stages with no network or streamer attached. According to The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news, “Tell Me Lies” and “The Get Down” writer Sinead Daly is attached to pen the script. There also isn’t a timeline for the project at the moment. Lionsgate TV plans to lead development on the series before shopping the rights to the package. Sources say author Stephanie Meyer will be involved along with Wyck Godfrey and former Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erik Feig, who secured the rights to “Twilight” in 2006.

A spokesperson from Lionsgate TV declined to comment.

Over the course of its five films, “The Twilight Saga” grossed over $3.4 billion worldwide, transforming Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner into household names. This franchise of films has long been a crucial part of Lionsgate’s legacy.

The final movie — “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2” — stands as the second most profitable Lionsgate movie of all time. Though many of the movies were critically panned, “Twilight” has left a mark on pop culture. Even now, you can find TikTok videos parodying or discussing the franchise with views in the millions.

The news of a possible “Twilight” series comes on the heels of two other 2000s-era young adult properties that are currently being resurrected. Warner Bros. Discovery recently announced that it will be officially moving forward with a “Harry Potter” TV series that will retell J.K. Rowling’s best-selling novels. The other major revival also comes from Lionsgate.

“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” is a prequel and spin-off movie set in the universe of Suzanne Collins’ “The Hunger Games.” It will explore the life of Coriolanus Snow (played by Donald Sutherland in the original movies, Tom Blyth in the prequel) before he became the tyrannical President of Panem.