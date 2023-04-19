Every Upcoming ‘Star Trek’ Show on Paramount+

The “Star Trek” universe continues to expand, with fan favorites returning and new shows (and worlds) to explore on the Paramount+ streaming service even as “Star Trek: Picard” comes to an end.

“Strange New Worlds” and “Lower Decks” are eyeing a summer return, with “Prodigy” slated for a winter release.

They’re also several projects in development, including a “Starfleet Academy” focusing on young cadets, and a “Section 31” movie centered around Michelle Yeoh’s deliciously evil anti-hero from “Discovery.”

Below we run down every upcoming new “Star Trek” TV series coming to Paramount+.

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” (Season 2)

Ethan Peck, Anson Mount and Celia Rose Gooding (Photo credit: Paramount+)

Premiere Date: June 15, 2023

Cast: Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga. Season 2 also features the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia.

Number of Episodes: 10

Summary: The series follows Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The new season includes the previously announced special crossover episode featuring both live-action and animation, with “Lower Decks” stars Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler joining the U.S.S. Enterprise. The episode was directed by “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “Star Trek: Picard” actor and director Jonathan Frakes.

“Star Trek: Lower Decks” (Season 4)

The U.S.S. Cerritos (Photo credit; Paramount+)

Premiere Date: Late Summer 2023

Cast: Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner; Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler; Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi; Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman; Jerry O’Connell as Commander Jack Ransom; Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs; and Gillian Vigman as Doctor T’Ana.

Number of Episodes: TBD

Summary: An unknown force is destroying starships and threatening galactic peace. Luckily, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos isn’t important enough for stuff like that! Instead, Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford and Provisional Ensign T’Lyn are keeping up with their Starfleet duties, avoiding malevolent computers, and getting stuck in a couple caves– all while encountering new and classic aliens along the way.

“Star Trek: Prodigy” (Season 2)

Premiere Date: Winter 2023

Cast: Kate Mulgrew as Hologram Kathryn Janeway, Brett Gray as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Angus Imrie as Zero, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Dee Bradley Baker as Murf. and John Noble as The Diviner.

Number of Episodes: TBD

Summary: A motley crew of young aliens must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the “Star Trek” franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents

“Star Trek: Discovery” (Season 5)

“Star Trek: Discovery” (Paramount+)

Premiere Date: 2024

Cast: Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Michael Burnham, Doug Jones as Saru, Anthony Rapp as Paul Stamets, Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly, Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber, David Ajala as Cleveland “Book” Booker, Blu del Barrio as Adira, and Callum Keith Rennie as Rayner.

Number of Episodes: TBD

Summary: The fifth and final season will find Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well … dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.

“Star Trek: Starfleet Academy”

Premiere Date: TBD (Production begins 2024)

Cast: TBD

Number of Episodes: TBD

Summary: “Starfleet Academy” will introduce us to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they will discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.

“Star Trek: Section 31” (Film)

“Terra Firma, Part 1” — Ep#309 — Pictured: Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou of the CBS All Access series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/CBS ©2020 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Premiere Date: TBD (Production begins 2023)

Cast: Michelle Yeoh, TBD

Summary: Emperor Philippa Georgiou joins Section 31, a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets and faces the sins of her past.