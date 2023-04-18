Michelle Yeoh is returning to the “Star Trek” universe.

Fresh off her history-making Oscar win for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” the beloved screen actor will reprise her “Star Trek: Discovery” role, Emperor Philippa Georgiou, in a new feature film at Paramount+: “Star Trk: Section 31.”

“I’m beyond thrilled to return to my ‘Star Trek’ family and to the role I’ve loved for so long,” Yeoh said in a statement Tuesday. “Section 31 has been near and dear to my heart since I began the journey of playing Philippa all the way back when this new golden age of ‘Star Trek’ launched. To see her finally get her moment is a dream come true in a year that’s shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams. We can’t wait to share what’s in store for you, and until then: live long and prosper (unless Emperor Georgiou decrees otherwise)!”

Executive producer Alex Kurtzman said that the idea of a spin-off with Yeoh’s beloved “Discover” character first came in 2017, before Season 1 even aired on the then-titled CBS All Access. He credited her with planting the seed.

“She broke new ground as one of the first two women on screen in the pilot to usher in a new age of ‘Trek,’ and now, six years later, STAR TREK: SECTION 31 finally arrives on the heels of her latest groundbreaking win,” Kurtzman said of Yeoh. “Everyone on Team ‘Trek’ couldn’t be more thrilled to have our legendary friend return home to us as we expand our storytelling into new and uncharted corners of the Trekverse. Long live Emperor Georgiou; long live Michelle Yeoh!”

