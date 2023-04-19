‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Shows Kirk’s Return in First Teaser (Video)

Captain James T. Kirk is returning to “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.” Paramount+ has dropped the first teaser for Season 2 of the prequel series, which is set to premiere on June 15.

The newest version of Kirk, played by “The Vampire Diaries” Paul Wesley, guest starred in Season 1 of the series. But based on this teaser, it seems as though he will have a bigger role in this new season. The teaser shows him teleporting aboard the “U.S.S. Enterprise.” Though he doesn’t say much, he doesn’t have to. Within moments at least one “Enterprise” crew member is swooning over the legendary womanizer.

That’s not the only big moment the teaser is hiding for fans. The video jumps between everything from interstellar battles to Officer Spock (Ethan Peck) pounding what seems to be an otherworldly beer with a Klingon. It even offers a glimpse of Pelia, Carol Kane’s new character. But the biggest moment of the teaser happens in its final moments. As he sits in the Captain’s chair of the “U.S.S. Enterprise,” a notably nervous Spock commands his new crew in perfect Spock fashion.

“I would like the ship to go. Now,” Peck says.

“Strange New Worlds” is a prequel series to “Star Trek: The Original Series.” The sci-fi drama follows Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and his crew aboard the “Enterprise.” One of the newest installments in Paramount+’s ever-growing list of original “Star Trek” content, “Strange New Worlds” gives audiences new adventures in this beloved universe while also revealing the early histories of James Kirk and Spock, two of the most beloved characters in all of science fiction.

Season 2 will also include the previously announced crossover special with “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” which will combine live-action and animation. The episode will follow Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler as they both join the Enterprise. The upcoming special was directed by “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “Stark Trek: Picard” actor and director Jonathan Frakes.

In addition to Anson, Peck, and Wesley, “Strange New Worlds” stars Rebecca Romijn (“X-Men”) as Number One, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong (“Doctor Who”) as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding (“Jagged Little Pill”) as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun (“Black Mirror”) as Dr. M’Benga. Season 2 will premiere on Paramount+ Thursday, June 15 in the U.S, the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. It will also be available to stream in South Korea at a later date. New episodes will premiere weekly.

Watch the Season 2 teaser for “Stark Trek: Strange New Worlds” above.