‘The White Lotus’ Season 3: Natasha Rothwell Will Return to HBO Series

Natasha Rothwell is officially set to return for another season of “The White Lotus.”

The actress, also known for her standout role on the HBO comedy series “Insecure,” was previously nominated for an Emmy for her role as spa manager Belinda Lindsey in Season 1 of the hit drama. Representatives for the cabler confirmed the news to TheWrap, but did not comment further on plot details for the upcoming installment.

In a behind-the-scenes breakdown of the Season 2 finale, creator and showrunner Mike White teased that Season 3 would tackle themes of death and spirituality.

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex, and I think the third season would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality, and it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

Variety, who first reported the news of Rothwell’s return, previously reported that Season 3 will be set in Thailand.

Rothwell was nominated for best supporting actress in a limited or anthology series at the 2022 Emmys for her role of Belinda in Season 1. Since the show returned with returning characters for subsequent seasons, it will now compete in the drama categories. That season saw as Belinda got close to Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya, only for a potential business venture to tragically fall through by the Season 1 finale.

Rothwell also gained prominence for her role as Issa’s best friend Kelli on “Insecure.” She also wrote and directed for the HBO comedy series. She also has writing credits for “Saturday Night Live” and has acted in episodes of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Bojack Horseman,” “Bob’s Burgers” and more.

She is also set to serve as creator and star of the Hulu comedy series “How to Die Alone,” as part of an overall deal at ABC Signature for her Big Hattie Productions company.

Rothwell is repped by Edna Cowan Management, Sechel, CAA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.