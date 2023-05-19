Jeopardy-Masters-Ken-Jennings

Ken Jennings hosts "Jeopardy! Masters" on ABC (Courtesy of ABC/Christopher Willard)

‘Jeopardy! Masters’ Premiere Scores Highest Franchise Viewership Since 2020 in Delayed Viewing (Exclusive)

by | May 19, 2023 @ 9:00 AM

The May 8 premiere of the ABC spinoff drew in 6.7 million total viewers

The series premiere of ABC’s “Jeopardy!” spinoff “Jeopardy! Masters” scored the highest franchise viewership since January 2020, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

