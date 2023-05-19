The May 8 premiere of the ABC spinoff drew in 6.7 million total viewers

As “Jeopardy!” fans tuned in to watch the six highest-ranked “Jeopardy!” contestants compete for the first time in the new format, the May 8 series premiere drew in 6.7 million total viewers, according to Nielsen live plus seven day figures, marking the highest-watched primetime “Jeopardy!” telecast since the finale of “Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time,” which aired on Jan. 14, 2020 on ABC.

The series launch, hosted by Ken Jennings, also scored the most-watched unscripted series debut across networks in total viewers in nearly two and a half years, since ABC launched “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” and “The Chase” on Jan. 7, 2021.

While the series debut initially scored 5.8 million total viewers and a 0.63 rating in the key broadcast demo among adults 18-49, according to live plus same-day Nielsen figures and ABC multiplatform data, figures for “Jeopardy! Masters” grew after seven days of viewing across linear and streaming platforms, with the series debut tallying up 7.0 million total viewers and a 0.87 rating in the demo.

Marking the latest iteration of “Jeopardy!,” the hour-long “Jeopardy! Masters” episodes feature the six highest-ranked current “Jeopardy!” contestants as they undergo head-to-head competition in two high-stakes games. As audiences watch Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, Andrew He, Sam Buttrey and James Holzhauer get further into the competition, one contestant will be named the “Jeopardy! Masters” Champion and will receive a grand prize.

Hailing from Sony Pictures Television, “Jeopardy! Masters” is hosted by franchise veteran Ken Jennings and is executive produced by Michael Davies.

“Jeopardy! Masters” recently aired its seventh episode on Wednesday, May 17 and its season finale is set to air May 24 on ABC.