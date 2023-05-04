Sara Gilbert The Conners Season 5 finale

Sara Gilbert and Ames McNamara star in "The Conners" Season 5 finale (ABC)

Ratings: ‘The Conners’ Season 5 Finale Draws in ABC’s Highest Viewership on Wednesday

by | May 4, 2023 @ 5:32 PM

And the final episode of ”A Million Little Things“ drew in 2 million viewers

“The Conners” Season 5 finale drew in ABC’s biggest crowd on Wednesday. The Network’s jam-packed programming also featured the “Not Dead Yet” season finales and series finales for “The Goldbergs” and “A Million Little Things.”

