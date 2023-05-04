Ratings: ‘The Conners’ Season 5 Finale Draws in ABC’s Highest Viewership on Wednesday

And the final episode of ”A Million Little Things“ drew in 2 million viewers

“The Conners” Season 5 finale drew in ABC’s biggest crowd on Wednesday. The Network’s jam-packed programming also featured the “Not Dead Yet” season finales and series finales for “The Goldbergs” and “A Million Little Things.”

As viewers tuned in to see even more family turmoil as Mark awaits a potential visit from his birth father at his high school graduation, “The Conners” received a 0.45 rating score among adults 18-49 and brought in 3.6 million viewers at 8 p.m., slightly up from last week’s viewership of 3.2 million, according to live plus same-day Nielsen figures.

“The Goldbergs,” which closed out its decade-long run on ABC, followed closely behind “The Conners” with a 0.30 ratings score and a viewership of 2.5 million at 8:30 p.m. while the season finale of “Not Dead Yet” drew in a rating of 0.18 and 1.8 million viewers at 9 p.m. The series finale of “A Million Little Things” also closed out the night at 10 p.m. with a 0.22 rating and 2.0 million viewers on average.

Here’s how primetime broke down across the major broadcast networks:

NBC was first in ratings with an average 0.52 rating in the key demo and first in total viewers with an average of 5.7 million thanks to the “Chicago” franchise. After the 8 p.m. airing of “Chicago Med,” which drew in a rating of 0.52 in the demo and 5.9 million total viewers, the 9 p.m. airing of “Chicago Fire” brought in a 0.55 ratings score and 6.1 million viewers on average, making it the highest viewed program of the night. At 10 p.m., “Chicago PD” brought in a rating of 0.50 and an audience of 5.0 million viewers.

Fox was second in ratings with an average 0.39 rating in the key demo and third in total viewers with an average of 2.7 million. The 8 p.m. airing of “The Masked Singer” drew in a rating of 0.52 in the demo and 3.4 million total viewers while the 9 p.m. airing of “Farmer Wants a Wife” drew in a 0.25 ratings score and 2.1 million viewers on average.

CBS was third in ratings with an average 0.35 rating in the key demo and second in total viewers with an average of 3.1 million. At 8 p.m., “Survivor” drew in a rating score of 0.67 in the demo — making it the highest rated program of the night — and a total viewership of 5.0 million while the 10 p.m. airing of “True Lies” brought in a 0.19 rating and 2.1 million total viewers.

ABC was fourth in ratings with an average 0.27 in the demo and fourth in total viewers with an average of 3.1 million thanks to the night’s finale specials.

The CW came fifth in both ratings with an average 0.07 in the demo and in terms of total viewers with 319,000 viewers. At 8 p.m., “Flash” scored a 0.09 rating and drew in a viewership of 424,000 while “Riverdale” received a 0.05 rating and brought in 214,000 total viewers at 9:00 p.m., slightly up from last week’s figures.

Neither The CW nor Fox air primetime programming at 10 p.m.

In terms of Spanish-language networks, Univision came in first in ratings with a 0.4 rating in the demo and came in first for total viewers with 1.4 million total average viewers in primetime. “Perdona Nuestros Pecados” kicked off the night at 8 p.m. with a rating score of 0.4 and a total viewership of 1.4 million on average. Next up was “El Amor Invencible,” which aired at 9 p.m. and recieved a 0.4 ratings score and brought in 1.5 million viewers on average before “Cabo’s” 10 p.m. airing brought in a 0.4 rating and a viewership of 1.4 million on average.

Telemundo came in second in both ratings in the demo and in total viewership, earning an average 0.2 ratings score and bringing in 867,000 million total viewers. “Top Chef VIP,” which ran from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., earned a ratings score of 0.2 and drew in an average viewership of 881,000 million. “El Señor de Los Cielos” came next at 9 p.m., earning a 0.3 rating and drawing in 994,000 million total viewers on average. At 10 p.m., “Juego de Mentiras” brought in a ratings score of 0.2 and a total viewership of 668,000 on average.