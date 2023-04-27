Carol Burnett and Katy Perry in "Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love."

Ratings: NBC’s Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Special Scores Primetime Win With 7.6 Million Viewers

by | April 27, 2023 @ 5:56 PM

The tribute show ranked as the most-watched broadcast of the night

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Subscribe to WrapPRO.

Carol Burnett’s 90th birthday special scored a primetime win for NBC with 7.6 million total viewers, making the variety show the most-watched broadcast program of the night.

Become a member to read more.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Office With a View: Amanda Burrell, Team Downey

Team Downey President Says It’s Important to Nurture Early-Career Connections: ‘Build Your People’
Chris Evans and Ana de Armas star in "Ghosted" on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ Scores First Most-Streamed Movie With ‘Ghosted’ | Chart
seth-meyers-hannity

Meyers Bets Fox Lied to Hannity About Tucker Carlson’s Firing Like ‘You Lie to a 5-Year-Old When Their Goldfish Dies’ (Video)
David Zaslav at the Movies

Warner Bros. Discovery Is Going All-In on Theatrical Releases – Which Means Max Is, Too | Analysis
Jimmy Fallon the Tonight Show NBC Joe Biden Reelection joke

Fallon Questions Biden’s Poor Reelection Polling: ‘None of You Wanted Avatar 2 Either, But Look How That Turned Out’ (Video)

Wrap Roundtable: Adam Brody Calls Out Onscreen Gun Violence as Big Part of the Problem – ‘American as Apple Pie’ (Video)
"Oshi no Ko" is part of a wave of popular new anime hitting streaming services.

‘Oshi no Ko’ Leaps Over the Competition in Debut on Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart
seth-meyers-biden-trump

Meyers Says Biden-Trump Rematch Is Like Choosing Between ‘2-Day-Old Egg Salad and Donald Trump’ (Video)