Ratings: NBC’s Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Special Scores Primetime Win With 7.6 Million Viewers

The tribute show ranked as the most-watched broadcast of the night

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Subscribe to WrapPRO .

As viewers tuned in “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love,” which aired from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., the special ranked as NBC’s most-watched primetime entertainment special since the 2020 Golden Globes. The tribute program also received the fourth most viewers among all primetime entertainment specials this season, behind the Oscars, Grammys and ABC’s “Rocking New Year’s Eve.”

Featuring Hollywood staples Allison Janney, Cher, Julie Andrews, Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Maya Rudolph and Sheryl Lee Ralph, among others, an extended version of the special is streaming on Peacock and NBC will air an encore of the program Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

Here’s how primetime broke down across the major broadcast networks:

Fox was first in ratings with an average 0.41 rating in the key demo and third in total viewers with an average of 2.8 million, according to official live plus same-day Nielsen data. After the 8 p.m. airing of “The Masked Singer,” which drew in a rating of 0.53 in the demo and 3.4 million total viewers, the 9 p.m. airing of “Farmer Wants a Wife” drew in a 0.28 ratings score and 2.2 million viewers on average.

CBS was second in ratings with an average 0.40 rating in the key demo and second in total viewers with an average of 3.5 million. At 8 p.m., “Survivor” drew in a rating score of 0.74 in the demo and a total viewership of 5.2 million while the 10 p.m. airing of “True Lies” brought in a 0.23 rating and 2.7 million total viewers.

NBC was third in ratings with an average 0.33 in the demo and first in total viewers with an average of 6.1 million thanks to the Carol Burnett special. After the tribute program, the 10 p.m. airing of “Chicago P.D.” garnered a rating of 0.21 and drew in 3.0 million total viewers on average.

ABC was fourth in ratings with an average of 0.27 in the demo and was fourth in total viewers with an average of 2.0 million. At 8 p.m., “The Conners” brought in a ratings score of 0.40 and a total viewership of 3.2 million. Next, “The Goldbergs” scored a 0.30 rating and received 2.1 million viewers on average at 8:30 p.m. while a re-run of “Abbott Elementary” brought in a 0.23 rating and received 1.6 million viewers at 9 p.m and “Not Dead Yet” scored a rating of 0.26 and a total viewership of 1.7 million at 9:30 p.m. “A Million Little Things” closed out the night at 10:00 p.m. with a 0.21 rating and 1.8 million total viewers.

The CW came fifth in both ratings with an average 0.07 in the demo and in terms of total viewers with 360,000 viewers. At 8:00 p.m., “Flash” scored a 0.09 rating and drew in a viewership of 535,000 while “Riverdale” received a 0.04 rating and brought in 185,000 total viewers at 9:00 p.m.

Neither The CW nor Fox air primetime programming at 10 p.m.

In Spanish-language networks, Univision came in first in ratings with a 0.4 rating in the demo and came in first for total viewers with 1.6 million total average viewers in primetime. “Perdona Nuestros Pecados” started off the night at 8 p.m. with a rating score of 0.4 and a total viewership of 1.5 million on average. “El Amor Invencible” which aired at 9 p.m., earned a 0.4 ratings score and brought in 1.5 million viewers on average before “Cabo’s” 10 p.m. airing brought in a 0.4 rating and a viewership of 1.5 million on average.

Telemundo came in second in both ratings in the demo and in total viewership, earning an average 0.3 ratings score and bringing in 864,000 million total viewers. “Top Chef VIP,” which ran from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., earned a ratings score of 0.2 and drew in an average viewership of 893,000 million. “El Señor de Los Cielos” came next at 9 p.m., earning a 0.4 rating and receiving 1.1 million total viewers on average. “Juego de Mentiras” closed out the night at 10 p.m. with a ratings score of 0.2 and a total viewership of 633,000 on average.