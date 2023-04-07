Diane Sawyer Jeremy Renner

Diane Sawyer interviews Jeremy Renner on an April 6 ABC News special.

Ratings: Jeremy Renner’s First Post-Accident Interview Scores Viewership Win for ABC

by | April 7, 2023 @ 5:02 PM

The Diane Sawyer special drew in 3.5 million viewers

Jeremy Renner’s first interview since his horrific snowplow accident, which left the “Hawkeye” actor hospitalized with over 30 broken bones, boosted ABC to the No. 1 spot among total viewers and among adults 25-54 in the 10 p.m. timeslot Thursday.

Become a member to read more.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

