The Diane Sawyer special drew in 3.5 million viewers

Jeremy Renner’s first interview since his horrific snowplow accident, which left the “Hawkeye” actor hospitalized with over 30 broken bones, boosted ABC to the No. 1 spot among total viewers and among adults 25-54 in the 10 p.m. timeslot Thursday.

As viewers tuned into the ABC News special, titled “Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph,” the exclusive interview brought in 3.5 million total viewers and a 0.37 ratings score in the key news demo among adults 25-54 during its 10 p.m. airing, according to live plus same-day Nielsen figures.

The Renner interview also drew in ABC’s highest total viewership in the Thursday 10 p.m. hour in six months, since Oct. 6, 2022, and delivered the highest non-sports performance demo viewership in nearly two years since May 6, 2021.

Here’s how primetime broke down across the major broadcast networks:

NBC was first both in ratings with an average 0.46 rating in the key demo and in total viewers with an average of 4.1 million, according to official live plus same-day Nielsen data, thanks to the “Law and Order” franchise. After the 8 p.m. airing of “Law and Order,” which drew in a rating of 0.45 in the demo and 4.4 million total viewers, the 9 p.m. airing of “Law and Order: SVU” drew in the highest rating and viewership of the night with a 0.51 ratings score and 4.6 million viewers on average.

ABC was second in ratings behind NBC with an average 0.39 rating in the key demo and second in total viewers with an average of 3.5 million. Prior to the Renner interview, the 8 p.m. airing of “Station 19” drew in a rating score of 0.39 in the demo and a total viewership of 3.7 million while “Grey’s Anatomy” brought in a 0.41 rating and 3.3 million viewers at 9 p.m.

Fox was third in ratings with an average 0.36 in the demo and fourth in total viewers with an average of 1.6 million. At 8 p.m., “Next Level Chef” nabbed a 0.45 rating and a total viewership 2 million while the 9 p.m. airing of “Animal Control” received rating score of 0.29 in the demo and a total viewership of 1.3 million. Closing out the night at 9:30 p.m. was “Call Me Kat,” which brought in a 0.27 score in the demo and received 1.2 million total viewers.

CBS was fourth in ratings with an average of 0.21 in the demo and was third in total viewers with an average of 2.9 million. At 8:00 p.m., “Young Sheldon” brought in a ratings score of 0.34 and a total viewership of 4.3 million. Next, “Ghosts” scored a 0.29 rating and received 3.7 million viewers on average at 8:30 p.m. while “So Help Me Todd” brought in a 0.18 rating and received 2.8 million viewers at 9:00 p.m. “CSI: Vegas” closed out the night at 10:00 p.m. with a 0.14 rating and 2 million total viewers.

The CW came fifth in both ratings with an average 0.05 in the demo and in terms of total viewers with 270,000 viewers. At 8:00 p.m. “Walker” scored a 0.05 rating and drew in a viewership of 278,000 while “Superman & Lois” received a 0.04 rating and brought in 261,000 total viewers at 9:00 p.m.

Neither The CW nor Fox air primetime programming at 10 p.m.

In Spanish-language networks, Univision came in first in ratings with a 0.4 rating in the demo and came in first for total viewers with 1.4 million total average viewers in primetime. “Perdona Nuestros Pecados” started off the night at 8 p.m. with rating score of 0.3 and a total viewership of 1.4 million on average. “El Amor Invencible” which aired at 9 p.m., earned a 0.4 ratings score and brought in 1.4 million viewers on average before “Cabo’s” 10 p.m. airing brought in a 0.4 rating and a viewership of 1.4 million on average.

Telemundo came in second in both ratings in the demo and in total viewership, earning an average 0.3 ratings score and bringing in 1.1 million total viewers. “La Casa de Los Famosos,” which ran from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., earned a ratings score of 0.3 and drew in an average viewership of 1.3 million. “El Señor de Los Cielos” came next at 9 p.m., earning a 0.4 rating and receiving 1.1 million total viewers on average. “Juego de Mentiras” closed out the night at 10 p.m. with a ratings score of 0.2 and a total viewership of 748,000 on average.