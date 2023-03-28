‘The Bachelor’ Finale Courts a Monday Primetime Ratings Win for ABC

An audience of 3.4 million viewers tuned in to watch Zach offer his final rose

“The Bachelor” Season 27 finale courted a Monday primetime ratings win for ABC, as the three-hour airing received the highest rating in the key broadcast demographic of the night with a 0.63 score, according to official live plus same-day Nielsen data.

A total audience of 3.4 million viewers tuned in to watch Zach offer his final rose to either Kaity or Gabi, slightly up from last week’s “Fantasy Suites” total viewership of 3.3 million. Monday night’s episode drew in the third largest total primetime audience among the networks.

Here’s how primetime broke down across the major broadcast networks:

NBC was second in ratings behind ABC with an average 0.50 rating in the key demo and first in total viewers with an average of 5.0 million, according to official live plus same-day Nielsen data, thanks to “The Voice.” The competition series, which aired from 8:00 p.m. to 10 p.m., brought in a 0.60 rating and a total viewership of 6.3 million — the highest viewership for a program of the night. At 10 p.m., “Quantum Leap” received a rating of 0.29 and a viewership of 2.3 million.

Fox was third in ratings with an average 0.35 in the demo and fourth in total viewers with an average of 1.9 million during the three-hour airing of the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

CBS was fourth in ratings with an average of 0.24 in the demo while scoring second in total viewers with an average of 3.1 million. At 8:00 p.m., “The Young and the Restless” 50th anniversary special brought in a ratings score of 0.27 and a total viewership of 2.8 million. Next, “NCIS” scored a 0.20 rating and received 3.2 million viewers on average at 9:00 p.m. with “NCIS: Hawaii” closing out the night at 10:00 p.m. with a 0.25 rating and 3.1 million total viewers.

The CW came fifth in both ratings with an average 0.12 in the demo and in terms of total viewers with 422,000 viewers. At 8:00 p.m. “All American” scored a 0.13 rating and drew in a viewership of 481,000 while “All American: Homecoming” received a 0.11 rating and brought in 362,000 total viewers at 9:00 p.m.

Neither The CW nor Fox air primetime programming at 10 p.m.

In Spanish-language networks, Univision came in first in ratings with a 0.4 rating in the demo and came in first for total viewers with 1.4 million total average viewers in primetime. “Perdona Nuestros Pecados” started off the night at 8 p.m. with rating score of 0.4 and a total viewership of 1.3 million on average. “Mi Camino Es Amarte” which aired at 9 p.m., earned a 0.5 ratings score and brought in 1.7 million viewers on average before “Cabo’s” 10 p.m. airing brought in a 0.3 rating and a viewership of 1.3 million on average.

Telemundo came in second in both ratings in the demo and in total viewership, earning an average 0.3 ratings score and bringing in 1.1 million total viewers. “La Casa de Los Famosos,” which ran from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., earned a ratings score of 0.3 and drew in an average viewership of 1.3 million. “El Señor de Los Cielos” came next at 9 p.m., earning a 0.4 rating and receiving 1.1 million total viewers on average. “Juego de Mentiras” closed out the night at 10 p.m. with a ratings score of 0.2 and a total viewership of 676,000 on average.