Courtesy of ABC/Craig Sjodin

‘The Bachelor’ Finale Courts a Monday Primetime Ratings Win for ABC

by | March 28, 2023 @ 3:36 PM

An audience of 3.4 million viewers tuned in to watch Zach offer his final rose

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Subscribe to WrapPRO.

“The Bachelor” Season 27 finale courted a Monday primetime ratings win for ABC, as the three-hour airing received the highest rating in the key broadcast demographic of the night with a 0.63 score, according to official live plus same-day Nielsen data.

Become a member to read more.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
night-agent-luciane-buchanan-gabriel-basso-netflix

‘The Night Agent’ Leads Netflix Top 10 as Most-Viewed Title in Its Debut Week
Executive Producer Mike Fleiss attends The Hollywood Radio & Television Society Presents "The Unscripted Hitmakers" luncheon

‘The Bachelor’ Creator Mike Fleiss Exits Reality TV Franchise After 20 Years
Napster creator Shawn Fanning leaves a courthouse in San Francisco in 2001.

Faced With the AI Revolution, the Entertainment Industry Can’t Pull a Napster | PRO Insight
succession-season-4-nicholas-braun-matthew-macfadyen

‘Succession’ Season 4 Premiere Hits Series Viewership High With Audience of 2.3 Million
Covenant School Shooting -- Parent

It’s a Shooting. Again. Put Your Joy Away. 

RIP Logo? Inside the Slow Death of Paramount’s LGBTQ Brand
Keanu Reeves John Wick 4 Lionsgate Joe Drake

Lionsgate Film Chief Talks ‘Master Plan’ for ‘John Wick’: ‘We Made It an Absolute Priority to Expand the World’
Sophie Nélisse in "Yellowjackets" Season 2 premiere episode

‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Premiere Viewership Up 40% From Season 1 Finale on Showtime