Ratings: Blake Shelton’s Final Turn on ‘The Voice’ Nabs a Tuesday Primetime Win for NBC

by | March 22, 2023 @ 5:37 PM

A total of 5.3 million viewers tuned in to watch the judge’s last round of Blind Auditions

With Blake Shelton well into his last season as a judge on “The Voice,” the country music star’s last round of Blind Auditions nabbed a Tuesday primetime win for NBC, according to official live plus same-day Nielsen data.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

