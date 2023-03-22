Ratings: Blake Shelton’s Final Turn on ‘The Voice’ Nabs a Tuesday Primetime Win for NBC

A total of 5.3 million viewers tuned in to watch the judge’s last round of Blind Auditions

With Blake Shelton well into his last season as a judge on “The Voice,” the country music star’s last round of Blind Auditions nabbed a Tuesday primetime win for NBC, according to official live plus same-day Nielsen data.

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Subscribe to WrapPRO .

As viewers tuned what promising musician would prompt Shelton to turn his chair for the last time ever, the hour-long broadcast, which aired from 9:00 p.m. to 10 p.m., scored 5.3 million viewers — the highest total viewership of the night — and a 0.46 ratings score in the key demo — the highest rating of the night.

Tuesday’s episode of “The Voice” also boosted NBC’s ratings for the night by averaging a 0.37 primetime rating, the highest rating of the night.

Here’s how primetime broke down across the major broadcast networks:

NBC was first in ratings with an average 0.37 rating in the key demo and second in total viewers with an average of 3.4 million, according to official live plus same-day Nielsen data. Before “The Voice,” a rerun of “Night Court” brought in a 0.28 rating and a total viewership of 2.5 million at 8:00 p.m. while the 8:30 p.m. airing of “American Auto” received a rating of 0.24 and a viewership of 1.9 million. At 10 p.m., “That’s My Jam” brought in a ratings score of 0.40 and in 2.7 million total viewers.

ABC was second in ratings with an average 0.33 in the demo and third in total viewers with an average of 3.2 million thanks to the “The Rookie” franchise. After “The Rookie,” kicked off the night at 8:00 p.m. with a ratings score of 0.45 on average an a total viewership of 4.0 million, “The Rookie: Feds” scored 0.27 in the demo and nabbed a viewership of 2.3 million on average at 9:00 p.m. Closing out the night was “Will Trent,” which received a 0.29 rating score and 3.2 million total viewers at 10 p.m.

Fox was third in ratings with an average 0.32 in the demo and scored fourth in total viewers with an average of 2.7 million. At 8:00 p.m. “9-1-1: Lone Star” scored a rating of 0.41 and a total viewership of 3.6 million while “Accused” drew in a rating of 0.22 and 1.9 million viewers and at 9:00 p.m.

CBS was fourth in ratings with an average of 0.25 in the demo while scoring first in total viewers with an average of 3.8 million thanks to the “FBI” franchise. At 8:00 p.m., “FBI” brought in a ratings score of 0.32 and a total viewership of 4.7 while “FBI: International” scored a 0.23 rating and received 3.5 million viewers on average at 9:00 p.m. “FBI: Most Wanted” closed out the night at 10:00 p.m. with a 0.21 rating and 3.0 million total viewers.

The CW came fifth in both ratings with an average 0.09 in the demo and in terms of total viewers with 544,000 viewers. At 8:00 p.m. “Superman and Lois” scored a 0.11 rating and drew in a viewership of 661,000 while “Gotham Knights” received a 0.08 rating and brought in 428,000 total viewers at 9:00 p.m.

Neither The CW nor Fox air primetime programming at 10 p.m.

In Spanish-language networks, Univision came in first in ratings with a 0.4 rating in the demo and came in first for total viewers with 1.5 million total average viewers in primetime. “Perdona Nuestros Pecados” started off the night at 8 p.m. with rating score of 0.4 and a total viewership of 1.4 million on average. “Mi camino es amarte” which aired at 9 p.m., earned a 0.5 ratings score and brought in 1.7 million viewers on average before “Cabo’s” 10 p.m. airing brought in a 0.5 rating and a viewership of 1.5 million on average.

Telemundo came in second in both ratings in the demo and in total viewership, earning an average 0.3 ratings score and bringing in 1.0 million total viewers. “La casa de los famosos,” which ran from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., earned a ratings score of 0.3 and drew in an average viewership of 1.2 million. “El Señor de los Cielos” came next at 9 p.m., earning a 0.4 rating and receiving 1.0 million total viewers on average. “Juego de mentiras” closed out the night at 10 p.m. with a ratings score of 0.2 and a total viewership of 749,000 on average.